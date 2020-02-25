Exclusive ‘Blood on Her Name’ Clip Teases the New Indie Thriller

Today, we’re happy to debut an exclusive clip from Blood on Her Name. The new indie thriller comes from Yellow Veil Pictures and stars Bethany Anne Lind as Leigh Tiller, a woman who has two major problems; a dead body and a dark past, both of which are making it harder and harder to protect her family. The tight, slow-burn mystery unfolds as Leigh tries to dispose of the body and finds her lack of criminal experience becomes just as much as a problem as her decency, which makes it impossible for her to fully vanish the dead man knowing how hard it would be on his family.

I caught Blood on Her Name at Fantasia International Film Festival last year, and it’s a tight little no-frills thriller that rewards patience with a high-impact emotional finale and a strong performance from Lind. Directed by Matthew Pope (who also co-wrote with Don M. Thompson), Blood on Her Name also stars Will Patton and Elizabeth Röhm. The film arrives in select theaters and on VOD on February 28.

Here’s the official synopsis for Blood on Her Name: