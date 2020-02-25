Exclusive ‘Blood on Her Name’ Clip Teases the New Indie Thriller

Today, we’re happy to debut an exclusive clip from Blood on Her Name. The new indie thriller comes from Yellow Veil Pictures and stars Bethany Anne Lind as Leigh Tiller, a woman who has two major problems; a dead body and a dark past, both of which are making it harder and harder to protect her family. The tight, slow-burn mystery unfolds as Leigh tries to dispose of the body and finds her lack of criminal experience becomes just as much as a problem as her decency, which makes it impossible for her to fully vanish the dead man knowing how hard it would be on his family.
I caught Blood on Her Name at Fantasia International Film Festival last year, and it’s a tight little no-frills thriller that rewards patience with a high-impact emotional finale and a strong performance from Lind. Directed by Matthew Pope (who also co-wrote with Don M. Thompson), Blood on Her Name also stars Will Patton and Elizabeth Röhm. The film arrives in select theaters and on VOD on February 28.
Here’s the official synopsis for Blood on Her Name:
The dead body lies at her feet, its blood still draining onto the floor. It was an accident, borne of self-defense, but its discovery could have devastating consequences for local garage owner Leigh Tiller and her son. In a panic, Leigh decides to conceal the crime, cleaning the bloody scene and scrambling to dispose of the body.
But can she actually disappear a man from the earth— from his family— leaving them forever wondering? As Leigh is torn between her primal instincts and tortured conscience she struggles to keep her sins hidden from her estranged father– a cop with a long history of moral compromise — and from the keen-eyed girlfriend of the deceased. Blood On Her Name is a character-driven thriller that explores questions of guilt, moral identity, and the irrevocability of choices in the direst circumstances.