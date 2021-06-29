The German action-horror film is one of 71 Netflix original films that will premiere on the streamer this year.

Netflix has just dropped the first official trailer of the new German action-horror movie, Blood Red Sky, which premieres on the streamer next month. The film follows a mother whose deadly secret may be the only thing that can save her and her young son when they find themselves aboard a hijacked red-eye flight from Germany to New York.

The official trailer of Blood Red Sky is nothing short of wild, feeling a bit like Die Hard 2 with vampires. The trailer opens with Nadja reuniting with her 10-year-old son at a German airport. Her son reveals at one point that Nadja needs medicine to give herself "healthy blood," before the two board a transatlantic overnight flight. Soon, terrorists take over the plane, attack several passengers, and shoot Nadja seemingly to death. However, Nadja wakes up and reveals that her blood disorder is actually vampirism. The trailer then explodes into an action-packed fight between a deadly vampire and a group of nefarious criminals on a plane.

Prior to the official trailer release, a one-minute teaser for Blood Red Sky was released back at the beginning of this month but didn't showcase nearly the amount of action depicted in the new trailer. The film is part of Netflix's new game-plan for fresh releases, which consists of a new original film being released on the streamer once a week. Netflix has plans to release 71 original films this year alone. Other similar films that are part of Netflix's new release strategy include A Classic Horror Story, The 8th Night, and Beckett.

The international production stars Peri Baumeister (Netflix's Skylines), Kais Setti (Dogs of Berlin), Alexander Scheer (Hausen), Dominic Purcell (The Flash), and Graham McTavish (The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey). Blood Red Sky is directed by Peter Thorwarth, from a script by Thorwarth and Stefan Holtz. Thorwarth is known for being one of the writers of the popular German socio-political thriller, The Wave.

Viewers can catch the carnage-filled Blood Red Sky on Netflix on July 23. Check out the official trailer and synopsis below:

Nadja and her ten-year-old son are on an overnight flight from Germany to New York when a group of terrorists violently take control of the plane and threaten the lives of the passengers. But the terrorists have no idea what they’re in for with Nadja on board – she has the power to protect her son and all the other passengers. But she faces an impossible choice - should she reveal her dark side and the inner monster she has kept hidden from her son for years in order to save him? The hunters become the hunted and everyone on the plane finds themselves in a perilous race against time – a fight for survival because there is one thing nobody knows: Nadja is the last vampire.

