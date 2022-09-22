Collider can exclusively reveal new images and behind-the-scenes pictures of Blood Rise: Subspecies V, the next chapter of the Subspecies franchise. The movie serves as a prequel to the main film franchise, and will reveal how main antagonist Radu Vladislas went from a monster-slaying knight to a cruel vampire.

Created by filmmaker Ted Nicolao, the Subspecies franchises spawned five direct-to-video features between 1991 and 1998. Since then, the franchise remained dormant, regaining its strength in the basement of an abandoned castle and getting ready to resurface. The Subspecies return will happen with Blood Rise, the definitive origin story of Radu, the vampire lord who tormented the nights in the four main chapters of the franchise. Long before he became a cruel vampire, Radu was a monster-slaying knight, and Blood Rise will reveal how a noble man can become a terrifying creature.

With Anders Hove coming back as Radu the new installment promises to bring fans everything they love in the Subspecies franchises. Blood Rise will also see Denice Duff returning as Michelle Morgan, a role she played for the last three main Subspecies movies. In the film series, Michelle is the main target of the vampire Radu, and must fight against creatures of the dark to avoid becoming a vampire herself. Since Blood Rise promises to tell a story that spans 500 years, we should see the rise and fall of Radu until he meets Michelle, the woman who would become his downfall.

The new images of Blood Rise: Subspecies V shows the prequel will keep using lots of practical effects and makeup to bring its monsters to life. Every installment of the franchise was praised by its use of stop-motion and for shooting in location in Romania, creative choices that allowed the Subspecies movies to leave behind a lasting impression. By looking at the exclusive images, we can say the prequel is following a similar path. That shouldn’t be surprising, since Nicolao is coming back as writer and director after helming all previous Subspecies movies.

Blood Rise: Subspecies V also stars Kevin Spirtas, Staša Nikolić, Marko Filipović, Petar Arsić, Yulia Graut, Olivera Peruničić, and Jakov Marjanović. The prequel is produced by Justin Martell, Seager Dixon, Matt Manjourides, Miloš Đukelić, and Vladimir Đukelić, and will be executive produced by Charles Band, founder and CEO of Full Moon Features, the studio behind all of the Subspecies films.

Blood Rise: Subspecies V doesn’t have a release date yet. Check out the new exclusive images and the movie’s synopsis below.

Stolen by crusaders on the night of his birth, he has no knowledge of his bloodline: his mother is a demon; his father is a vampire. Trained and exploited by a brotherhood of mystic monks to slay all enemies of the church, fate brings him back one night to the castle of his father, armed with the monster-slaying Sword of Laertes, to destroy the vampire Vladislas and reclaim a holy relic: The Bloodstone. The events of that night turn Radu from a noble man into a vampire with no master, setting him on a centuries-long quest for sustenance, and companionship, for the treacherous one who stole him from the sun, and for the Bloodstone he hopes will bring him peace.

