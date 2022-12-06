Following the success of the fifth season of The Crown, Netflix has recently released another show about British royalty – this time turning to Tudor times. The Tudor dynasty has long been a rich source of inspiration for over 20 feature films, countless documentaries, and several TV shows, the most well-known of which is Showtime’s The Tudor. A compelling tale of ambitions, brutality, lust, avarice, and pride seems to be timeless, yet the creators of Blood, Sex & Royalty felt like it still required a modern update.

The three-part docudrama revolves around Anne Boleyn’s rise to power from a young and seductive daughter of a courtier to a cunning and doomed queen of England. Even though Anne's life has already been under scrutiny in a handful of movies –from Anne of the Thousand Days to the most recent Anne Boleyn – the new show promises to bring us an outrageously bold and saucy take on the Renaissance drama packed in the historical documentary format with a modern twist. Sounds intriguing, doesn’t it? Alas, the results do not rise to the high expectations, and this is why.

High School Drama at the Royal Court

In an agonizing battle for the audience’s attention, the creators of Blood, Sex & Royalty put money on making the show seem relevant to the contemporary viewer – the characters, though placed in the 16th-century surrounding, talk and act as if it’s 2022, no one seems to care about the royal etiquette, and the soundtrack is a mash-up of contemporary tune including hip-hop, electro, and rap. Anne Boleyn (Amy James-Kelly) is an outspoken woman who knows her worth and holds strong egalitarian views on the matters of religion and marriage. She often adds (sometimes witty, sometimes not so much) remarks with the now-iconic head-turned-towards-the-camera move, canonized by Fleabag.

Charming and lively, James-Kelly shines in her role and makes Anne an engaging character to follow, yet the overall don't-take-it-too-serious vibe of the show makes it hard to believe in the hardship of Boleyn’s position at the court. Even the modern experts occasionally popping up to provide historical context for the scene do not help to break this impression. The feminist lens through which the show studies the queen subverts events into a subjective tale told by a modern young woman with much more rights than her historical prototype. Sure, the show advocates for the importance to look beyond the context and seeing into the deeper, timeless story of love, lust, and ambitions. However, it’s hard to argue that the documentary genre sets up certain expectations and, dare I say, obligations on the quality of the narrative.

As the events of the show unfold, the royal intrigues start to suspiciously remind the high school drama similar in tone to Gossip Girl, with Anne as a Renaissance Blair Waldorf and King Henry VIII (Max Parker) as a lustful Prince Charming she is eager to snatch. Needless to say, their historical prototypes were much more complex and much less glamorous.

High Expectations, Low Delivery

Promoted as a steamy docuseries on the lives of history's "deadliest, sexiest, and most iconic monarchs," Blood, Sex & Royalty delivers surprisingly little provocation on screen – the shed of blood is almost unexciting and reserved to a miscarriage scene, while the number of naked bodies in the shot can hardly surprise anyone who watched The Tudor or Game of Thrones. One can argue the worth of the trending “sexy history” trope, yet it's obvious that it has not been explored even remotely enough for a show with “sex” in its title. It seems, despite being eager to expand at any cost, Netflix still remains more prudent than other networks like Starz, HBO, and Showtime which have fewer concerns about censorship.

Unfulfilled promises appear to be an overarching theme for the show production – it's promoted as “saucy, anachronistic, and historically accurate”, yet there are no obvious out-of-time objects in the shot (like those famous converse sneakers in the shopping sequence in Sofia Coppola's Marie Antoinette). The same goes for the historical chunk – the docuseries does not feature a single real historical location related to King Henry VIII’s court and the sets, though often blurred in the background, are surprisingly plain for a Netflix production. The costumes equally leave much to be desired. Only partially resembling the lavish 16th-century British fashion, most garbs miss intricate embellishment and look more like what you can purchase online to hang out at the Annual Renaissance fair: visibly cheap fabrics, bright colors, loose fit, and no undergarment structures add up to an overall impression of a makeshift reenactment production with a limited budget.

It's a Genre Medley That Can't Make Up Its Mind

Trying too hard to appear bold and provocative, the series throws together half a dozen narrative devices and tropes – from breaking the fourth wall to using contemporary music for the soundtrack – which inevitably leads to an unsettling feeling as if they could not make up their mind regarding the genre. And this is, probably, the biggest flop of the show. The spectrum of unconventional treatment of the historical drama genre has been expanding in recent years – from Queen Anne’s extravaganza in The Favourite to full-swing historical satire in The Great.

Unlike the controversial show that purposefully subverts the story of Catherine the Great to create a psychedelic, yet hilarious piece, Blood, Sex & Royalty remains somewhat serious in tone obeying its “documentary” nature, and misses a great deal of the chance to stand out among other not-so-historically-accurate productions. It fails to fall into either of the categories and appeal to any particular audience group – for history buffs, there is too little historical accuracy, while for the wider audience the show does not strike high on either quality drama or saucy parody score.

Blood, Sex & Royalty does not rise to meet the high expectations of a juicy and violent real-life Game of Thrones-esque political and sexual whirlpool the thought-provoking title of the show suggests. On closer inspection, it appears a mildly informative, somewhat period-ish production with a good-looking cast and dynamic narrative – a historical documentary for those who dislike documentaries altogether and are tired of over-the-top emotional dramas with complex characters, a low-investment binge for a hard day's night at best.

Blood, Sex & Royalty is currently streaming on Netflix.