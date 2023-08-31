The Big Picture The burial scene in the Coen Brothers' Blood Simple is one of the scariest moments in the neo-noir genre, with five minutes of unbearable tension and horror.

The scene highlights the evil things people are willing to do for money, love, and spite, and the miscommunication that leads to unnecessary violence and trauma.

Ray's moral dilemma between self-preservation and pacifism forces him to bury a man alive, showing the horrifying consequences of his actions and the importance of communication.

Late on a rural Texas backroad a car idles, its headlights cutting across the pitch black night like a sword — a man, meanwhile, digs a crude hole in a barren field with the most insidious of intentions. It’s a scene from the Coen Brothers’ mesmerizing neo-noir Western Blood Simple, one of the most startling directorial debuts of the ‘80s. The Coens’ first picture is a haunting story that both broods over and laughs at the grisly details contained within it. At its center lays arguably the most horrific scene of the genre, roughly five full minutes of unbearable tension and disquieting horror that are impossible to forget.

Even if Blood Simple is the closest thing the Coens have ever done to a full-on horror film, the brothers continued to implement the genre into their pictures deep into their career. Barton Fink features its share of terror, with its climactic descent into a burning hellscape being something straight out of a demented nightmare. No Country For Old Men realizes Cormac McCarthy’s nihilistic Western novel into an ultraviolent masterpiece that casts Javier Bardem in a psychopathic role fit for the darkest slasher flicks. It’s in this dark (very dark) scene in Blood Simple, though, that the Coens gave their most terrifying few minutes, contributing to the neo-noir genre what very well might be the scariest moment to date.

The Burial Scene in ‘Blood Simple’ Is Peak Horror

Image via Focus Pictures

Much of Blood Simple revolves around the question of the evil things people are able to do for money, love, and sheer spite. There’s Julian Marty (Dan Hedaya) a cruel and sleazy bar owner who wants his adulterous wife dead. Ghoulish private-eye Loren Visser (M. Emmet Walsh) moonlights as a hitman if the price is right. And, of course, Ray (John Getz), whose love for Marty’s wife Abby (Frances McDormand) ultimately pushes him to commit a morose and gruesome act. After Visser murders Marty for some extra dough, Ray stumbles upon the body and Abby’s gun, and so he moves the body into the backseat of his car and drives off into the night with the intention of disposing it.

But that’s not all. Driving along the impenetrable darkness of night, Ray looks back to find the body stir. Marty’s still alive, though barely. Ray runs out from the car in terror that only lasts a minute. When he returns to the car to continue his morbid deed, he finds Marty making a desperate crawl for life. Will he put the man out of his misery, mercifully ending his suffering? He considers running him over with his car, but stops himself. He considers using a shovel to finish the deed, but can’t get himself to do it. Instead, Ray does the unspeakable and simply throws the still-breathing man into a shallow grave and proceeds to bury the man alive.

Marty’s too weak to fight back. At one point, he futilely pulls out a spent revolver and tries to shoot off a couple rounds. Ray reaches down and snatches it from the dying man’s hand. The shot is framed immaculately like a perversion on Michelangelo’s Creation of Adam. And just like that, Marty’s only hope at life has been snatched, quite literally, from his cold hands. Ray throws shovel upon shovel onto the man’s body, while the buried’s terrifying screams become more and more muffled under the dirt.

It’s one of the most unimaginable ways to go, being slowly suffocated and crushed by torturous shovelfuls of dirt while being too weak to fight back. By now, Marty's proven himself to be a real scumbag whose redeeming qualities could be counted on a single hand, but goddamn if it isn't apparent that even he doesn't deserve this. In a film filled with wickedly dark humor, here is a scene played completely for the fear and dread of the act. The scene plays it perfectly: it's grisly, tense, and shot like a sleazy horror film. John Getz's performance is crucial here: we have a man genuinely horrified at what he's doing, but too paralyzed from an inability to perform a fatal blow to make it any less horrible.

Meanwhile, crickets chirp in the background, the score at first completely silent. We can hear Marty's grumbling, his pathetic attempts at survival. We hear the shovel hitting the ground, the sound of soil falling atop the body. Suddenly, Carter Burwell's hypnotic score whirs with the sort of nightmarish ambient synthwork that you'd hear in The Shining. The sharp edits between Ray raising the shovel and the shovel slamming into the ground, compacting the soil tightly upon Marty, is akin to the flashes of stabs from Psycho's shower scene. By its end, the burial scene becomes easily one of the scariest scenes from a non-horror movie. Even better, the burial is a moment of two-pronged horror — there's the horror of Marty dying the agonizing death of being buried alive, and the horror of Ray having to go against any merciful instinct he may have to do the burying.

The Horror of the Burial Goes Way Beyond the Act Itself

Image via Focus Pictures

What's even more horrific about Ray burying Marty alive is the complete pointlessness of it all. Miscommunication is one of the final nails in Ray's coffin, and its because of his inability to discuss Marty's death with Abby that leads not only to his own demise but also what's assuredly a massive amount of psychological trauma from burying somebody alive. He disposes of Marty to save Abby, because he has no earthly idea that Abby has absolutely nothing to do with Marty's death. Ray can't properly communicate what happened, and Abby, showing genuine ignorance on the matter, is assumed to be playing dumb. Distrust and miscommunication pull Ray into a deep pit of violence and mayhem, and simply talking— you know, as couples do — would have saved him all the trouble.

Like the best work from the Coens, Blood Simple broods over the implications of how otherwise "good" people can be brought to the level of killers and sadists. It's a trait that can be traced through a good chunk of their filmography and onto works that they inspired, like Bill Hader's tragicomic series Barry. Consider the center villain in a flick filled with morally ambiguous characters: sleazy PI Visser is comfortable with having blood on his hands, so long as he can make a profit out of it. At first, he has no desire to kill Abby or Ray. It's too messy, too easy to get caught. They're essentially outsiders in this recklessly spun web of cruelty. Marty, on the other hand, is already on Visser's level. He wants to have his wife killed for her infidelity. To Visser, knocking him off is a different matter. He has it coming, in a sense.

Meanwhile, Ray is a man of love. He works only to protect Abby and get his paycheck so the two can go on living together in love and harmony. He wouldn't kill Marty. There wasn't any reason to. It's only to protect Abby from repercussions of the discovered corpse that he involves himself. It's a matter of instinct, a natural response to what he experiences. When he's out in the Texas night, a man of stoic suffering planning something dreadful to protect his love, he continues to act solely on instinct. There's the thought to kill Marty and end the agony of his gory gutshot. And there's the inability to go forward with it, the natural instinct of a moral person unwilling to take the life of another.

When he buries the man alive, the terrible implication looms overhead. He's stuck between the rock of pacifism and the hard place of self-preservation, which happen to be in direct conflict with each other. He jeopardizes his humane moral code because he can neither bring himself to bludgeon a man to death, nor leave him to be discovered by the authorities. He's brought down to the same loathsome level as Marty and Visser for what he considers to be a good reason, a reason that is erroneously rooted in a misunderstanding.

Tortured by the muffled screams of a man slowly suffocating under pounds of compacted soil, Ray never really gets the chance to see the absurdity of it all: there was no reason for him to be there, no reason to involve himself in the appalling act. A simple conversation would have prevented it all.