Fans of Joel and Ethan Coen -- the writing, directing, producing, and editing duo more popularly known as The Coen Brothers -- know they tend to oscillate between two modes of filmmaking: gritty, austere dramas and wacky screwball comedies. Although they work in a variety of genres, they've typically been drawn to stories of crime and punishment, tales of ordinary people who spiral out of control while making one bad decision after another. The themes, styles, and tones that would come to define their work are all present in their very first film, the Western neo-noir Blood Simple. Violent and hilarious in almost equal measure, the 1984 release encapsulates everything that a Coen Brothers movie could be.

'Blood Simple' Is a New Take on Old Genres

Set in small-town Texas, Blood Simple stars M. Emmet Walsh as Loren Visser, a sleazy private investigator hired by local bar owner Julian Marty (Dan Hedaya) to spy on his wife, Abby (Frances McDormand), and his bartender, Ray (John Getz). Presented with definitive proof of Ray and Abby's affair, Julian hires Loren to kill them. But Loren only pretends to murder the two lovers, shooting Julian instead and making off with the money. Ray discovers Julian's bleeding body and buries him in the desert while he's still alive, assuming that Abby has attempted to kill her husband. When Loren realizes he's left his lighter at the scene of the crime, he decides to tie up the remaining loose ends by actually murdering Ray and Abby. But unlike her husband and her lover, Abby manages to outsmart Loren.

Although it takes place in the 1980s, Blood Simple could just as easily have been made in the 1940s, the golden age of Hollywood film noir. Its plot -- filled with twists and turns, double and triple-crosses -- could be lifted straight out of Double Indemnity, The Big Sleep, or Detour. Yet the Coens take full advantage of the post-Production Code leniency on depictions of sex and violence, making explicit what could only be hinted at in the films that inspired them. Blood Simple was one of the very first neo-noirs, modern updates on classic stories of greed, lust, and murder. Like Chinatown, Body Heat, and L.A. Confidential, it forgoes the German Expressionist-inspired black-and-white of '40s noir for vibrant Technicolor. Yet cinematographer (turned director) Barry Sonnenfeld still creates worlds shrouded in shadows, fog, and darkness.

Blood Simple further distinguishes itself by taking place in the American Southwest, as opposed to rough city streets. It firmly belongs to the genre of western noirs, which transplant these urban-based morality tales to the open range. The private detective may have traded in his fedora for a cowboy hat, but the murky morality and spiral towards destruction remain the same. Unlike period western noirs like 3:10 to Yuma, Forty Guns, or Johnny Guitar, Blood Simple takes place in the modern day, like The Getaway, Hell or High Water, or the Coens' own No Country for Old Men. But like most Coen Brothers films, Blood Simple may take place in the present, but its influences are firmly in the past.

'Blood Simple' Set the Template for Every Coen Brothers Film

After Blood Simple, the Coens made a sharp right turn with Raising Arizona, a whimsical farce about a childless couple (Nicolas Cage and Holly Hunter) who kidnap a baby from a family that just had quintuplets. Yet although they were working in different genres, there were several similarities between the two movies: a plot that gets increasingly complicated after the hero makes one fateful decision, a villain who would seem absurd were he not so dangerous (Loren in Blood Simple, the hog-riding Leonard Smalls in Raising Arizona), a colorful cast of eccentric supporting characters, a mixture of violence and humor set in the fringes of America. It's a formula they would follow to great success in films as varied as Fargo, The Big Lebowski, and The Man Who Wasn't There. You can even see traces of it in titles like Miller's Crossing, Barton Fink, and O Brother, Where Art Thou? Joel might have expressed his reservations over Blood Simple in recent years, but the seeds of the future masterpieces he and Ethan would make together are all planted within it.

Blood Simple The owner of a seedy small-town Texas bar discovers that one of his employees is having an affair with his wife. A chaotic chain of misunderstandings, lies, and mischief ensues after he devises a plot to have them murdered. Release Date January 18, 1985 Director Joel Coen , Ethan Coen Cast John Getz , Frances McDormand , Dan Hedaya , M. Emmet Walsh Runtime 99 minutes

