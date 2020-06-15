Exclusive ‘Blood Vessel’ Trailer Sets Sail with Vampires on an Abandoned Nazi Ship

Need a new vampire movie to sink your teeth into? We’ve got an exclusive trailer debut for Blood Vessel, the latest release from The Horror Collective, which stages a WWII creature-feature aboard the high seas. Following a group of survivors aboard a life raft, Blood Vessel pits them up against seafaring vampires hiding on an abandoned Nazi ship and promises an action-packed, bloody fight for survival.

Directed by award-winning effects artist Justin Dix from a script he co-wrote with Jordan Prosser, Blood Vessel stars Alyssa Sutherland, Robert Taylor, Nathan Phillips, Christopher Kirby, John Lloyd Fillingham, and Alex Cooke. The film will be released on July 21st.

“I couldn’t be more excited to have The Horror Collective bring BLOOD VESSEL to US audiences! I’m obviously a big fan of my movie but I’m sure you will be too,” Dix said in a statement. “Looking forward to making you care before the carnage strikes!”

“We are delighted to be working with The Horror Collective and know that BLOOD VESSEL is in great hands, as they embrace the genre and each of their acquisitions with as much passion as if it were their own film!” exclaim Storm Vision’s Brett Thornquest and Steven Matusko.

The Horror Collective’s parent company, Entertainment Squad’s CEO Shaked Berenson adds, “During these troubled times, we are glad to bring pure entertainment to the horror community. BLOOD VESSEL is a frightening, exciting creature-feature that we know The Horror Collective’s fans will love.”

Jonathan Barkan, The Horror Collective’s VP of Acquisition and Distribution for Feature Films, states, “I love period horror films as much as I love vampires, so when I saw BLOOD VESSEL, I knew that this was a project we had to get behind. I’m honored that Justin, Brett, and Steven trust us at The Horror Collective to give N. American audiences something chilling to bite into!”