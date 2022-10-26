If you are a fan of high school drama with a thrilling mix of crime, scheming, money, and plain teenage exuberance. Then Netflix’s South African teen drama series, Blood & Water is the way to go. Due to some pandemic-induced delays, the second season of the standout drama was released in September 2021. Now, going on more than a year, the streamer has announced that Puleng Khumalo (Ama Qamata) and the somewhat spoiled rich kids of Parkhurst High will be returning to our screens on November 25.

To mark the announcement of one of its most-watched original series in Africa, Netflix put out a teaser of the season to come and the drama surrounding Puleng and her lost but now-found sister, Fikile Bhele aka Fiks (Khosi Ngema) has refused to go away. After Principal Nicole Daniels (Sandi Schultz) welcomes the students of Parkhurst back for yet another academic term, the video cuts to the reunification of the “cooler kids” of the institution. Chris Ackerman (Aro Greeff) says to the trio of Karabo ‘KB’ Molapo (Thabang Molaba), Reece Van Rensburg (Gretel Fincham) and Fikile, “So no flaking this year.” “No flaking!” Van Rensburg replies which was followed by laughter from the quartet. Certainly, that promise will not be kept.

Puleng introduces her cousin, “Lunga” to the clique, but in typical Ackerman fashion, Chris is not the most welcoming. Puleng’s – and I guess Fikele’s – little brother Siya (Odwa Gwanya) seems to have run into trouble with a bigger individual. It will be interesting to see if Siya plays a more prominent role than he has in the past two seasons. Within all of this, is Fikile, she is now coming to terms and beginning to reconnect with her family, and her birth parents. While her adopted father, Brian Bhele (Patrick Mofokeng) looks on, Fiks learns from her birth mother, Thandeka Khumalo (Gail Mabalane) that she is a Zulu.

Image via Netflix

The video begins to wrap with the Ackerman and the quartet deciding to throw a party – something they are quite good at. KB is heard making a reference to the tenacity of tough individuals, and it would seem like Van Rensburg is yet to set aside her drug-dealing habits. As with things related to the kids of Parkhurst High lately, the police are not far off while Fikile and Puleng are seen still struggling perhaps, to cope with their new lives and how so much has changed. Given that the mother she had always known, Nwabisa Bhele (Xolile Tshabalala) had been arrested at the end of the second season for trafficking her, how Fikile deals with that torrent of emotions remain to be seen. And remember, there is still a child trafficking ring to deal with.

Blood & Water Season 3 arrives on Netflix on November 25. The previous seasons are available to stream on the platform as well. Check out the video below: