If there’s been an axe-sized hole in your heart since the hit series, Vikings, rowed off the air and into Valhalla back in 2020, fear not, as Prime Video is here to save the day. Titled Bloodaxe, the episodic production will follow the very real rise to power of historical figures, Erik Bloodaxe and Gunnhild. In what will come as even better news for Vikings fans, the latest all-things Scandinavian series will hail from none other but the man behind the beloved period drama, as Vikings creator, Michael Hirst, will team with Horatio Hirst for the project. The duo will also pen and executive produce the latest must-watch to come from one of history’s most epic time periods in what promises to be an action-packed title.

At this stage in the game, no casting announcements have been made, nor has a release window been set, but we do have a solid synopsis revealing what can be expected when Bloodaxe eventually rides onto screens, reading:

“Bloodaxe is an epic historical drama that chronicles the rise of one of history’s most famous Viking warriors, Erik Bloodaxe, and his formidable wife, Gunnhild, Mother of Kings. As they fight for the throne of Norway, the land is torn apart by fierce rivals, shifting loyalties, and bloody betrayals. With war looming and chaos consuming the kingdom, drawing in the ruthless Kings of other Scandinavian countries, and even a powerful English ruler, the stage is set for a thundering, cataclysmic, compelling and utterly magical new Viking Saga.”

It’s also worth noting that Erik Bloodaxe rose to become the King of Norway thanks to some very interesting and dangerous family dynamics, which saw him wipe out multiple brothers all to achieve his power-hungry dream. With the character development that fans came to know and love Vikings for, we can expect plenty of the historical figure’s backstory to come into play in Bloodaxe.

Michael Hirst Is Eager To Get Back To History With 'Bloodaxe'