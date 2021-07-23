Tonally speaking, Bloodborne is quite a departure from FromSoftware's other major franchise, Dark Souls, trading dark fantasy for a Gothic-Victorian-Lovecraftian hybrid. The two have their gameplay similarities, but Bloodborne eschews shields and armor for more offensive options, setting a faster pace and encouraging more aggressive playstyles. It all makes for a wholly unique experience—and that sentiment extends to the bosses.

Ranging from unspeakable grotesqueries to towering, tentacled aliens, Bloodborne's menagerie is nothing if not consistently surprising. Of course, not all bosses are created equal; there are peaks and valleys in terms of the fights themselves, the lore behind them, and just about everything else. Let's delve into the nightmare and discuss the ten best Bloodborne has to offer.

10. Rom, the Vacuous Spider

Image via FromSoftware

Exiting out the back of the college at Byrgenwerth, you stand atop a stone balcony overlooking a calm, moonlit lake. Despite all the horrors you've experienced up until this point, it's enough to calm your nerves, if only for a moment. To the side, a decrepit old man rocks back and forth in an ornate chair, pointing at the balcony's ledge with an equally ornate staff whenever you try speaking with him. You're not quite sure what the wordless gesture means, so, naturally, you step up to the ledge. No way but down... so down you go, where you safely land in ankle-deep water that somehow exists beneath the lake. There, too, is Rom, the Vacuous Spider, flanked by a number of smaller arachnids.

The trick to this fight is to never get surrounded by Rom's little minions and to concentrate all your efforts on her. Her attacks are powerful but limited in scope, not hard to evade if you're patient. It's not a terribly exciting battle, but the location and atmosphere more than compensate.

9. Amygdala

Image via FromSoftware

One of Bloodborne's most unique mechanics is Insight: the more you have, the more is revealed throughout the world, from new enemies to new music. At 40 Insight (or after defeating Rom), horrific creatures called Lesser Amygdalae become visible across the world, often seen hanging from buildings. Long, spindly limbs dangle from their skeletal bodies, topped off by malformed heads that defy all convention.

Eventually, you can fight an Amygdala—no "Lesser" attached. It's so big that you can run under it, but only hitting its head and front legs does any significant damage, forcing you to face the fearsome Great One head on. It flails about, spits acid, shoots lasers, and, in its second phase, rips off two of its own arms to thrash you with. Yeah. FromSoftware's Phase Twos are known for their intensity, but the Amygdala takes the proverbial cake.

8. Shadows of Yharnam

Image via FromSoftware

Walking into a boss room and seeing three separate health bars pop up is never a good sign, but if you're playing a FromSoftware game, it's exactly the sort of thing you signed up for. Strangely, all three in this case say "Shadow of Yharnam," and from a distance it looks like you're fighting three of the same enemy. They may don the same dark robes, but it quickly becomes clear that all three bring different things to the table: one a sword, another a sword and a magical candle, and the last a mace and pyromancy.

Though they each have their own health bar, whittling the total health of all three down will trigger new phases. Phase two gives all three new attacks and sees snakes grow from within their hoods. The third phase gives them access to a spell that summons enormous serpents which strike out over a large swath of ground. Luckily, there's enough cover to focus on one or two of the Shadows at a time, and figuring out how you want to spread damage across the health bars adds an interesting strategic element to the fight.

7. Mergo's Wet Nurse

Image via FromSoftware

If the appearance of three health bars isn't a good sign, then a baby crying from a lone carriage at the top of a tower is even less of one. The disturbing scene is made even more so when Mergo's Wet Nurse drops down over the carriage, a mess of disheveled robes and drooping feathers. It takes a moment, but as she pulls out her six blades, you realize she means the babe no harm—only you.

With all those swords, Mergo's Wet Nurse can create a deadly perimeter around herself; her back, however, is often exposed, leaving room for clapback. She's got more tricks up her six sleeves, though. At a certain point, she'll disperse a thick fog over the arena, so you'd better stay locked on to her if you know what's good for you. Keeping track of her can be difficult nonetheless—and even if you do, she can spawn clones to distract you.

The baby cries its last as the fight ends, and then... silence. Dead silence, and the emptiness of an overturned carriage.

6. Father Gascoigne

Image via FromSoftware

Clinging to his humanity by a thread, Father Gascoigne is waking proof of the unsightly effects the hunt has on hunters. The plague that all but brought the city of Yharnam to its knees has left him a shell of his former self, but he's still well-enough equipped to deal with the likes of you. He uses the Hunter Axe—one of the game's starting weapons—and a blunderbuss suited for interrupting combos. His second phase sees him extend the axe so he can two-hand it.

And his third phase? Gascoigne goes full beast mode, abandoning his hunter's tools and transforming into a ferocious monstrosity. It really throws you for a loop, especially since he can suddenly obliterate all the cover you might have used during the first two phases.

There's a secret weapon you can bring to battle, one Gascoigne would never expect: his daughter's music box, which you can get by speaking to her beforehand. Play the music box in the middle of the fight, and Gascoigne will falter, gripping his head in searing pain. Is it cruel to use such a trick, or kind to remind him of the man—the father—he still is deep down?

5. Martyr Logarius

Image via FromSoftware

Arriving at Cainhurst Castle takes time and effort, but fighting Martyr Logarius alone makes it all worth the ordeal. Found at the snow-covered top of the castle, he has the bearded old man aesthetic of a Dark Souls boss, but this is still Bloodborne we're talking about. Grasping his magical scythe in one hand and giant sword in the other, he goes from frozen, withered husk to noble warrior in a matter of seconds.

Logarius' spells hit hard, but you can duck behind the castle's turrets if you're nimble enough. He's quite fond of arcane damage for all of his first phase, but his second introduces a number of physical attacks—not to mention increased speed, strength, and the ability to fly. With all these buffs, Logarius makes fighting atop the roof feel even more dangerous than it already did, especially since you're the only one who can tumble off the side.

4. Lady Maria of the Astral Clocktower

Image via FromSoftware

After the terrifying climb up the Research Hall and the Living Failures boss fight, you receive a key to the Astral Clocktower, which lies just ahead. Curious, you unlock the door and step inside, where a woman is slumped over in a chair, seemingly dead. Suddenly, a gloved hand lashes out, pulling you in. Rather than attack, however, the woman pities you, saying she knows "secrets beckon so sweetly." Curiosity may have been her downfall once, and now she's prepared to make it yours.

Lady Maria is well-trained with the Rakuyo, which can be split into a dagger and a sabre; she also has a gun for good measure. It isn't until Phase Two, however, that she really becomes problematic: She stabs herself through the chest with her weapons, enhancing them with the power of her blood. Now, her attacks extend way farther than they have any right to thanks to the blood whipping out from them. As if that—and the new moves she's gained—weren't enough, she sets the Rakuyo on fire in Phase Three, extending its reach even farther.

The fight itself aside, Maria gets bonus points for her marvelous theme, character design, and arena.

3. Gehrman, the First Hunter

Image via FromSoftware

The wheelchair-bound Gehrman is a friendly face when you first reach the Hunter's Dream. Often found in the workshop or the garden, he offers advice, helps you get settled, and comments on your progress after certain events take place. Pay attention, however, and you'll notice the cracks in his welcoming veneer. Indeed, Gehrman is not overly fond of being trapped in the Hunter's Dream—and it's implied he's been there for a very, very long time.

Eventually, you find Gehrman neither in the workshop nor the garden, but "at the foot of the great tree." There, he makes you an offer: He'll mercy kill you, awakening you from the dream to bask under the sun. Should you accept, he makes good on his promise; you wake up, and the game ends. Should you decline, Gehrman stands up from his wheelchair and pulls out his Burial Blade. There's no going back either way.

As the First Hunter, he's got a bag of tricks like no other. He's sprier than the most dexterous hunter, he's superhumanly strong, and he can channel enormous energy bursts. Fighting him in a field of white flowers, gravestones all around... it hurts, as final FromSoftware bosses tend to.

2. Ludwig the Accursed / Ludwig, the Holy Blade

Image via FromSoftware

Ludwig the Accursed is so aggressive it's not even funny. Not that other Bloodborne bosses don't keep up the pressure, but Ludwig somehow manages to put most of his kin to shame. He jumps. He charges. He claws. He bites. He tramples. He kicks. He headbutts. He spews... something from his frontmost mouth. It's non-stop, and most of it deals obscene damage. Halfway down his health bar, Ludwig comes to a realization: There's a gigantic sword strapped to his back (and not just any old poker, but Bloodborne's variation on the Moonlight Greatsword, which appears in most FromSoftware games). Why not use it?

And so the Accursed becomes the Holy Blade. Ludwig adopts a more "refined" fighting style, but that doesn't mean he lets up. He slashes. He smashes. He stabs. He shoots magical beams from the sword. He creates explosions of energy. He sends shockwaves across the arena. Phase One is arguably harder, but the second is really just dangerous in a different way. Overall, though, this is a monster of a fight.

1. Orphan of Kos

Image via FromSoftware

The Orphan of Kos could very well be the hardest boss from across all FromSoftware's games, and one of the hardest in gaming. It's funny, because rather than your typical, impenetrably armored guy with a sword the size of a tree or hulking beast of impossible proportions, the Orphan is... well, a baby. Bloodborne is fond of its babies, after all. (Ever have 60 Insight?) It doesn't attack until you're well into the arena, as it's busy mourning its mother, washed ashore like a beached whale. When it does attack, though, it attacks.

It fights with what looks like a placenta, often ripping chunks out of it to use as projectiles. The Orphan itself may as well be a projectile, too, with how quickly it bounds around. Phase Two amps things up to 11 (because it wasn't there already, right?), granting the Orphan new moves that range from a multi-projectile throw to lightning strikes.

When all is said and done, a black spirit shaped like the Orphan rises from Kos's corpse, staring wistfully into the distance; it isn't until you destroy it (in one hit) that the nightmare truly ends. A beautifully despondent voiceover plays as what remains of the spirit meanders over the water: "...Ahh, sweet child of Kos, returned to the ocean... A bottomless curse, a bottomless sea. Accepting of all that there is and can be."

