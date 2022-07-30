Gore is back in a big way, with modern movies likeThe Sadness proving that a more brutal take can often be effective, featuring scenes where the floor is literally flooded with blood. The Sadness pulls no punches when it comes to its kills and is destined to join the pantheon of cult classic splatter flicks, discussed and dissected by gore-hounds everywhere. There are countless other bloody horror movies that can scratch the same itch.

Below are horror films often considered some of the goriest movies ever. Some of these horror movies rely on gore and brutal kill scenes as their key selling point, while others feature key moments where astonishingly high amounts of blood are used, breaking records along the way.

22 'The Green Inferno' (2013)

Directed by Eli Roth

Image via Blumhouse

The films of director Eli Roth are notorious for their tendency to challenge audiences with their excessive violence and dark, sadistic themes, with The Green Inferno being a prominent example of the director's signature style. The film follows a group of student activists who, while on a trip to the Amazon to protest saving the rainforest, find themselves getting lost and kidnapped by an indigenous forest tribe. They soon realize that the tribe is one of a cannibalistic nature, with the students looking to be their next meal.

The inspiration that The Green Inferno has from infamous exploitation horror like Cannibal Holocaust is one that it wears on its sleeve, attempting to act as a modern rendition of the classic cannibalism horror concept. The film uses a combination of digital and practical effects to bring to life the terror and excess gore of its premise, creating an experience tailored to shock and disgust those watching. The gore on display is certainly one of the major highlights of the film, as the film is easily one of the most notorious and gruesome horror films of its era. – Robert Lee

21 'Frontier(s)' (2007)

Directed by Xavier Gens

Image Via EuropaCorp

After a group of youths commits a robbery in Paris, they flee into the countryside, where they take refuge at a seemingly quiet inn. As the new arrivals get to know their hosts, they discover their welcoming persona is merely a facade, as they reveal themselves to be a family of Nazis determined to breed a new Aryan race.

While Frontier(s) is certainly a gore fest as characters are savagely hacked apart producing fountains of blood, the French horror film also features elements of social commentary. Despite being over 15 years old, the film feels chillingly modern as it explores the wicked nature of its villain's far-right ordeals and the terrifying steps they will take to achieve them.

20 'Planet Terror' (2007)

Directed by Robert Rodriguez

Image Via Dimension Films

Taking direct inspiration from exploitation filmmaking as a part of the Grindhouse double feature, Planet Terror is a wild, over-the-top zombie film that fully delivers both bloodshed and action. The film follows an unexpected group who find themselves at the center of a dangerous outbreak, transforming people into aggressive, mutated monsters with a craving for human flesh. The film draws special attention to Cherry Darling (Rose McGowan), a dancer who ends up losing her leg in the chaos, but ends up using a machine gun as a replacement leg and leading a team into the dangerous night.

Planet Terror approaches its simple rising of the undead story with a concise effort to create the most wild and excessively gory fun time possible, falling perfectly in line with the conventions of classic exploitation horror. While director Robert Rodriguez has made various other classic and obscenely bloody horror movies throughout his career, Planet Terror is a definitive highlight in his filmography, not just for the mass amount of carnage, but the electrifying excitement of the characters and action. – Robert Lee

19 'Hatchet' (2006)

Directed by Adam Green

Image via Anchor Bay Entertainment

Pitched as a throwback to old-school slasher movies, Hatchet follows a group of strangers as they embark on a boat tour of the bayous in New Orleans. Rather than finding hungry alligators, the group draws the ire of Victor Crowley, a hulking monster of a man who brutally dispatches the unhappy travelers, sometimes with just his bare hands.

A cheesy slasher movie that would not feel out of place during the golden age of the 1980s, Hatchet features some of the best kills in the genre. Heads are ripped apart, arms are torn off, and bodies are hacked in two as Crowley turns the bayou into his own personal slaughterhouse.

18 'Saw' (2004)

Directed by James Wan

Image via Lionsgate

A franchise that spans nine films, the Saw series follows the grizzly career of serial killer Jigsaw. Detesting the act of murder itself, Jigsaw instead devises traps that test the will to live of his captives, with typically gruesome results that vary in wildness across the popular Saw franchise.

Lists have been devoted to the most memorable traps in the Saw series, and some highlights include The Rack from Saw III, where limbs are twisted in ways nobody should bend; the needle pit in Saw II that will have you squirming in your seat; and the scene in Saw 3D where four Neo-Nazis are creatively killed by one car.

17 'The Sadness' (2021)

Directed by Rob Jabbaz

Image Via Raven Banner Entertainment

Taiwan is hit by a viral pandemic that transforms those afflicted into deranged murderers capable of committing unspeakable acts for the sake of bloodshed. With young lovers Kat (Regina Lei) and Jim (Berant Zhu) finding themselves separated on opposite sides of the city, they attempt to reunite whilst avoiding the carnage that surrounds them.

One of the most notable ultraviolent movies in recent years, The Sadness turns zombie horror on its head and throws good taste out the window as characters are mutilated beyond belief. Nothing is sacred as The Sadness finds new ways to shock its audience with every new scene, creating a hardcore horror movie that is only suitable for the most bloodthirsty fans.

16 'Ichi the Killer' (2001)

Directed by Takashi Miike

Image Via Media Blasters

Kakihara (Tadanobu Asano), a high-ranking enforcer in the Yakuza, is obsessed with both receiving and inflicting pain upon others. When his work causes him to cross paths with Ichi (Nao Omori), a mentally unstable killer, Kakihara finds himself captivated by the pain the disturbed man is capable of inflicting.

More crime-action than a straight-up horror film, Takashi Miike's Ichi the Killer earns a place in the horror conversation courtesy of its commitment to showcasing shocking violence and high levels of gore. One of the first "video nasties" to appear during the internet age, Ichi the Killer has been banned in several countries around the world due to its gruesome nature.

15 'The Shining' (1980)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

Image via Warner Bros.

Despite Stephen King famously not loving this adaptation of his work, The Shining stands as one of Stanley Kubrick's best films. When struggling writer Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) is offered the position of caretaker at a hotel during the off-season, he moves into the isolated building with his wife and young son.

While fleeing from her homicidal husband and searching the hotel for her son, Wendy (Shelley Duvall) stumbles upon an elevator that opens and spills a river of blood into the hallway. The sequence is one of the film's most iconic moments, and it is speculated that around 3,000 gallons of fake blood were used to achieve the shot, earning it a place alongside other films that feature the most blood in a movie.

14 'Saw III' (2006)

Directed by Darren Lynn Bousman

Image via Lionsgate

Saw is a franchise that is notorious for its gruesome body horror elements, being one of the main causes that helped create and popularize the torture porn subgenre of horror film. While the first few entries have their fair share of gore and horrific traps, it wasn't until Saw III that the series fully adopted its status of being one of the bloodiest horror films out there. The film follows a similar plot to other films, with survivors fighting for their lives in deadly life or death games, while a notable side story of brain surgery on Jigsaw makes for one of the most tense and unnerving of the series.

Saw III made for a major turning point for the franchise in many different ways, easily featuring the bloodiest kills of the series up until that point, and having on-screen traps designed more for gruesome deaths than any chance of escape. What makes this film especially one of the bloodiest highlights of the series are the frequent surgery sequences, which find new ways to add gore and horror to the franchise in avenues other than a direct trap or death. The finale is also one of the bloodiest in the series, filled with death and guts around every corner, and forever changing the legacy of the series as a result. – Robert Lee

13 'Day of the Dead' (1985)

Directed by George A. Romero

Image via United Film Distribution Company

George A. Romero's conclusion to his original Dead trilogy, Day of the Dead is one of the best gore horror movies of the 1980s. With the zombie apocalypse occurring above them, a small team of scientists and soldiers co-exist underground as they try to find a cure while dealing with increasing tensions between them.

Day of the Dead sees Romero at his most brutal, as characters are ripped to shreds by the invading zombie hordes. While Romero never shied away from heavy themes and concepts, in Day of the Dead he applies that same philosophy to the violence, as Rhodes' death, where he is pulled apart while still alive, is regarded as one of the best horror kills of all time.

Day of the Dead (1985) Release Date July 19, 1985 Director George A. Romero Actors Lori Cardille, Terry Alexander, Joe Pilato, Richard Liberty Run Time 100 Minutes

12 'High Tension' (2003)

Directed by Alexandre Aja

Image via EuropaCorp

One of the best slasher movies of the 21st century, High Tension is a mean and bloody slasher. When best friends Marie and Alex travel to Alex's family's farmhouse to study and unwind for the weekend, their peaceful plans are interrupted by the arrival of a serial killer.

Debut director Alexandre Aja really puts an emphasis on the kills in High Tension, often heightening the violence to a cartoonish degree. This is best represented in the scene where the killer murders Alex's father, locking the man's head in between a staircase railing before decapitating him with a bookshelf.