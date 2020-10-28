BloodList 2020: See the Year’s Best Genre Screenplays and Pilots

If it’s the end of October, it must be time for the annual BloodList, which highlights the most-liked unproduced screenplays and pilots in the horror, thriller, sci-fi and dark comedy genres. Created in 2009 by manager-producer Kailey Marsh, the BloodList celebrates its 12th edition this year, though Marsh is mixing things up for the 2020 edition.

Rather than focus on projects that are already set up around town from represented writers, the 2020 BloodList is shining a spotlight on its Fresh Blood creators — the unrepresented genre writers who are just waiting to be discovered. This year’s selections were chosen out of 457 projects that were submitted via the BloodList’s free submission system, and all of the Fresh Blood screenplays, pilots and shorts are available to view on the BloodList website.

Roughly a quarter of the scripts that have appeared on the BloodList have gone on to be produced, including Arrival, Birdbox, The Shallows, The Voices, The Blackcoat’s Daughter, The Autopsy of Jane Doe, Warm Bodies, We Summon the Darkness and the new Netflix chiller His House, as well as the upcoming Nicolas Cage movie Wally’s Wonderland, which was discovered via Fresh Blood. You can find a complete list of projects that have been produced after appearing on the BloodList by clicking here.

“There are so many new and exciting creators in the horror and dark-genre space right now, and we are happy to be shining a light on their work,” said Marsh, who doubles as an executive producer on Hulu’s Light as a Feather.

This year, dozens of industry executives voted for their favorite genre screenplays and pilots of the year, which the BloodList defines as October to October. Check out the so-called “Coroner’s Report” for BloodList 12: Fresh Blood Edition below, and click here to brush up on last year’s list. You can also watch this year’s brief intro video from YouTube’s popular horror personality James A. Janisse, aka Dead Meat James. Happy Halloween!

(In alphabetical order)

BLACK MOURNING CEMETERY (Pilot)

Writer: Briana Bougard

Logline: When a Black person is unjustly killed, their spirit torments anyone connected to their murder. To prevent this, their remains are buried at a private cemetery owned by a witch, who performs a ritual to reveal the disturbing events leading up to their death, and hopefully bring them peace.

Genre: Horror

THE BUTTER STREET HITCHHIKER (Short story)

Writer: Chris Hicks

Logline: Haunted by his past, a driver picks up a ghostly hitchhiker who will answer his deepest, darkest question if he drives him to his destination.

Genre: Horror

COMPANY MAN (Feature)

Writer: Nancy Duff

Logline: A lonely insurance adjuster living in a post-zombie-apocalypse world becomes marked for termination by the government agency tasked with zombie control. When he meets the adult daughter he never knew he had, they must race against time to steal the cure.

Genre: Sci-Fi/Dark Comedy

THE FIGURE (Feature)

Writer: Michelle Hsu

Logline: In the male-dominated field of bio-tech, a female scientist aims to further her career by building a larger-than-life synthetic human being. Things do not go according to plan.

Genre: Horror/Sci-Fi

LITTLE INDIA (Feature)

Writer: Raj Balu

Logline: In financial ruin, an immigrant jeweler in Artesia, California’s “Little India” summons the powers of Hindu black magic, resulting in hellish consequences.

Genre: Dark Comedy

PARAGONE (Pilot)

Writer: Travis Neufeld

Logline: In an alternate universe where the vast proliferation of paranormal entities has given rise to a multi-billion dollar paranormal remediation industry, a downtrodden crew of ParaGone™ ghost hunters work to uncover the truth about entities, the afterlife, and the agency they work for — all in a bid to stop one of the most violent malevolent entities in history.

Genre: Horror

TAROKO (Feature)

Writers: Kerry Yang & Steve Emmons

Logline: Deep within the vast Taroko wilderness, a devastating earthquake has released the spirits of those who have been trapped in limbo since WWII. A little girl named Mei Mei is brought to Taroko to attend her grandmother’s funeral when she’s swept away in a landslide and wakes up way down river. She’s alone in the woods like The Jungle Book, but instead of animals, she’s surrounded by ghosts of the past. In order for her to get back to her family, she is given the mission by the mountain god of Taroko called Gaya to lead all the trapped ghosts out.

Genre: Dark Fantasy

THIN BLUE VEINS (Feature)

Writer: Josh Evans

Logline: Siblings fleeing their abusive father are caught in a game of supernatural cat-and-mouse when they attempt to seek shelter in the wrong “abandoned” home.

Genre: Horror/Thriller

WILDER THAN HER (Feature)

Writer: Jessica Kozak

Logline: After the death of their friend Beth, three friends reconnect on an annual camping weekend, but things grow increasingly strange and uncomfortable in the isolated forest as their friendship unravels and they begin to question each other’s motives for the trip.

Genre: Horror/Thriller/Dark Comedy

THE WITCH ELM (Pilot)

Writer: William Gillies

Logline: After discovering a skeleton buried deep inside a wych elm tree, a West-Midlands family becomes plagued by an ancient, malevolent witch intent on tearing them apart through sickness and disease. Inspired by the real-life unsolved mystery of Bella in the Wych Elm in the UK.

Genre: Horror