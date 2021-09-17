Publisher Ziggurat Interactive has announced that they will be releasing BloodRayne 1 and BloodRayne 2 on modern consoles. These rereleases will be remastered versions, bundled together under the title BloodRayne ReVamped.

Ziggurat Interactive confirms that the remasters will be coming out this fall, and that the PlayStation 4 and Switch versions will be getting a physical release through publisher Limited Run Games. Ziggurat Interactive has also confirmed that they will come with some improvements, including 4K resolutions, improved cutscene visuals, and localization options like Japanese voice acting. These updates will also likely have the upgrades that the Terminal Cut edition had.

The vampire hack and slash BloodRayne originally launched in 2002, with the sequel coming out in 2004. On November 2020, both games recieved a rerelease in Steam, which was called the Terminal Cut. This edition was its first remaster, enhancing the visuals for the game. The third game in the series, BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites, was released in 2011, and recently remastered in September for modern consoles. With the release of the ReVamped editions, players will be able to play all three games of the series in the current generation.

In the BloodRayne series, you take control of half vampire Rayne. Throughout the series, players fight enemies such as vampires, Rayne's own family, several supernatural creatures, as well as a Nazi army. The series was popular enough to spawn three film adaptations, as well as a comic series

While there is no exact release date on the ReVamped remasters, they are confirmed to be launching this fall, and will be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch. Check out Ziggurat's announcement Tweet below.

