‘Bloodshot’ Blu-ray Details Promise an Alternate Ending

Bloodshot , the last movie a lot of people saw in theaters for a very long time, can now also come home with you as well, as Sony just released details for the film’s digital, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD release. Bloodshot stars Vin Diesel as an ex-Marine who is turned into a self-healing, ultra-strong superhero thanks to a few nanites in his blood.

Not a ton of behind-the-scenes stuff, unfortunately—I need to know Vin’s process—but there is a highly intriguing “alternate ending” on all three versions. Check out the bonus feature details below. Bloodshot will be available on digital, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD on May 5.

DIGITAL:

**NEW** R.S.T. HACK: CHAINSAW (A series of 4 Animated Explorations) As the world is exposed to the bleeding edge technology of R.S.T. in news reports across the globe, one industrious hacker bypasses firewalls and dives into the secure files of the covert agency to unearth in-depth character data and black ops technology of the members of the team code-named CHAINSAW. Four separate security breaches bring our hacker ever closer to the highly classified secrets and intelligence of the team and the man known as BLOODSHOT.

**NEW** R.S.T. HACK: CHAINSAW (A series of 4 Animated Explorations) As the world is exposed to the bleeding edge technology of R.S.T. in news reports across the globe, one industrious hacker bypasses firewalls and dives into the secure files of the covert agency to unearth in-depth character data and black ops technology of the members of the team code-named CHAINSAW. Four separate security breaches bring our hacker ever closer to the highly classified secrets and intelligence of the team and the man known as BLOODSHOT. Deleted & Extended Scenes including an Alternate Ending

Outtakes & Blooper Reel

Featurettes: Initiate Sequence: Directing BLOODSHOT: Visual Effects and Video Game Artist Dave Wilson takes the reins of his first feature film and reveals all of the passion, creativity, and hard work that he and his team of artists employed in bringing BLOODSHOT to life. Forgotten Soldiers: The Cast of BLOODSHOT: Vin Diesel takes center stage to unveil the compelling aspects of his approach to the comic book superhero, BLOODSHOT, and Guy Pearce, Eiza Gonzalez, Sam Heughan, and Lamorne Morris detail all aspects of the film’s amazing ensemble.



BLU-RAY & DVD:

Deleted & Extended Scenes including an Alternate Ending

Outtakes & Blooper Reel

Featurettes: Initiate Sequence Forgotten Soldiers



4K ULTRA HD (will include Blu-ray in packaging)