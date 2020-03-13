‘Bloodshot’: Eiza González on the ‘Romeo and Juliet’ Aspect of the Movie

–

It’s been a real treat watching Eiza González‘s star power rise since the release of Baby Driver in 2017 and what she’s choosing to do with that notoriety. Are all her films big winners in the end? Maybe not, but almost every single project she’s been part of comes with exciting new opportunities and challenges. She’s worked with the prolific Robert Rodriguez, did performance capture work for Welcome to Marwen, teamed with emerging filmmakers like Paradise Hills director Alice Waddington, and now she’s giving a comic book adaptation a go.

Yes, we’ve been seeing quite a few of those for years now, but it’s still exciting watching González take a character you might expect to adhere to a familiar formula, and breathe a fresh sense of life into her. She plays KT in Bloodshot, a soldier who suffered an injury that led to respiratory failure. But then Dr. Harting (Guy Pearce) of RST swooped in and fitted her with a mechanical breathing device that made her stronger than ever, leaving her indebted to him.

While promoting Bloodshot ahead of its March 13th release, González sat down to chat about her experience making the movie. She spoke about working with first time feature director Dave Wilson, how she would describe KT and Ray’s (Vin Diesel) “love story,” and also what she had to keep in mind when bringing KT’s altered breathing to screen. You can hear about all of that in the video interview at the top of this article and, if you’re looking for even more Bloodshot talk, we’ve got our full interview with Vin Diesel for you right here.

Be sure to keep an eye out for our interviews with Wilson, Pearce, Sam Heughan and Lamorne Morris coming to Collider.com soon!

Eiza González:

What was it like jumping into such a big production with first time feature director Dave Wilson?

How would González describe the “love story” of KT and Ray?

How aware was González of KT’s breathing throughout the film?

Here’s the official synopsis for Bloodshot: