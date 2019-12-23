Vin Diesel’s ‘Bloodshot’ Release Date Delayed

0

Those of you who had their hearts set on seeing Vin Diesel on the big screen in Bloodshot this coming February, I have some bad news for you: You’re going to have to wait a little longer. Sony has bumped the Valiant comics character’s story from its February 21, 2020 slot to nearly a month later, now arriving March 13, 2020. Not a huge change, but it does take Sony’s antihero flick out of the opening frame for The Call of the Wild and Emma, putting it opposite STX Entertainment’s family action-comedy My Spy, starring Dave Bautista.

The feature film adaptation of the Eisner and Harvey Award-nominated comic book series stars international superstar Diesel (The Fast & The Furious franchise) with Guy Pearce (The Hurt Locker), Eiza Gonzalez (Baby Driver), Sam Heughan (Outlander), Lamorne Morris (New Girl), Toby Kebbell (Kong: Skull Island), and Talulah Riley (Westworld).

Brought back from the dead by Rising Spirit Technologies through the use of nanotechnology and suffering total memory loss, Ray Garrison – aka Bloodshot (Diesel) – struggles to reconnect with who he was while learning what sort of weapon he has become with the help of a group of other augmented combatants. You can feast your eyes on the film’s trailer here.

Bloodshot was written by Academy Award-nominee Eric Heisserer (Arrival) and Jeff Wadlow (Kick Ass 2) and directed by Dave Wilson (Love Death + Robots). The film reunites Diesel with his The Fast & The Furious producer Neal Moritz, who is producing alongside Toby Jaffe for Original Film, and Dinesh Shamdasani for Hivemind. Bloodshot will arrive in theaters worldwide on February 21st, 2020.



Originally created in 1992 by Bob Layton, Kevin VanHook, and Don Perlin for Valiant Comics, Bloodshot has sold more than 8 million comic books worldwide and remains one of the most popular and enduring comics creations of the past 25 years. Returned to the fore in 2012 as one of the flagship titles of Valiant’s best-selling relaunch, the character’s modern incarnation both inspired Sony’s feature film adaptation and spawned dozens of awards and nominations, including the prestigious Eisner and Harvey Awards, with contributions from leading talents such as New York Times best-selling writer Jeff Lemire (Gideon Falls), Edgar Award-nominee Duane Swierczynski (Birds of Prey), Eisner Award-nominee Joshua Dysart (Unknown Soldier), New York Times best-selling writer Matt Kindt (Mind MGMT), Harvey Award-nominee Lewis LaRosa (The Punisher), Harvey Award nominee Mico Suayan (Joker/Harley Quinn), and many more.