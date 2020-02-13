Exclusive: Listen to a Track from the ‘Bloodshot’ Score by Steve Jablonsky

We at Collider are happy to exclusively premiere a first-listen to the score for the upcoming comic book adaptation Bloodshot. Directed by David S.F. Wilson and based on the Valiant Comics book of the same name, the film stars Vin Diesel as a soldier recently killed in action and brought back to life as the superhero Bloodshot by the RST corporation. With an army of nanotechnology in his veins, he’s an unstoppable force, but in controlling his body the company has control over his mind and memories as well. Unsure what or who to trust, Diesel’s character is on a mission to find out what’s real.

Steve Jablonsky composed the score, bringing years of experience to the table having worked on films ranging from the Transformers franchise to Lone Survivor to Skyscraper. “When Dave Wilson approached me with Bloodshot I was immediately intrigued by the title character,” said Jablonsky in a statement. “He’s a man who wakes up with super human abilities but doesn’t remember who he is. There a lot of cool action scenes but the core of the film is Bloodshot trying to find his identity. I felt that was an interesting canvas to try some different things musically.”

Take a listen to the exclusive track below. Jablonsky’s score is available everywhere starting February 14th courtesy of Sony Music Masterworks, and Bloodshot hits theaters on March 13th from Sony Pictures.