Exclusive ‘Bloodshot’ Behind-the-Scenes Video Takes You Into the Film’s Best Set-Piece

Sony’s Bloodshot, starring Vin Diesel as the Valiant Comics super-assassin with nanites in his veins, reveals its title character’s powers with an eye-popping, red-drenched set-piece inside of a flour-filled tunnel. We’re happy to bring you this exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how director Dave Wilson and Co. pulled the scene off.

“I always knew I wanted to have one heavy practical sequence in the film,” Wilson says in the video, referring to the scene in which Diesel’s formerly-dead Marine Ray Garrison takes out an armed guard to get to the man who killed his wife, Martin Axe (Toby Kebbell). Wilson, visual effects supervisor Chris Harvey, and producer Dinesh Shamdasani take you through creating the set-piece, from building the tunnel, to finding a substitute for flour that wouldn’t blow everyone up, to Vin Diesel mixing it up with the stunt crew for three days to get the slow-motion shots just right without too much VFX.

Check out the video below. Bloodshot is now available on Digital and for purchase. For more on the film, check out our interviews with Vin Diesel, Guy Pearce, Eiza Gonzalez, and director Dave Wilson.

–

Here is the official synopsis for Bloodshot: