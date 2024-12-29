[Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for Bloody Axe Wound.]

From writer/director Matthew John Lawrence (Uncle Peckerhead), the slasher flick Bloody Axe Wound follows Abbie (Sari Arambulo), a teenager trying to keep the family video store afloat while selling tapes of the real-life killings committed by her father, Roger Bladecut (Billy Burke). When Abbie decides to take over and continue the slaughter in the town of Clover Falls, she quickly realizes that proving herself worthy might be an insurmountable task. And falling in love with the girl (Molly Brown) she’s decided to make her first kill is bound to complicate matters.

After checking out this horror comedy that’s also a coming-of-age story about first love, Collider got the opportunity to chat with Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Morgan, who produced the film for their production company, Mischief Farm. During the interview, the husband-and-wife team talked about how they got involved with the film, what led Morgan to add to the body count, casting Burke as Bladecut, the wild road to getting the film finished, Burton Morgan’s involvement behind the scenes, and what they love about working with each other. Burton Morgan also discussed the plan for the One Tree Hill reboot and her hopes for getting Morgan involved, while Morgan teased his reunion with Lucille for Season 2 of The Walking Dead: Dead City and explained why he had so much fun doing Season 4 of The Boys.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Morgan First Met 'Bloody Axe Wound's Writer/Director Via Twitter

Collider: How did you guys come to be producing this? Was it a finished script that came your way? How did you get involved?

HILARIE BURTON MORGAN: We watched Uncle Peckerhead during the pandemic, and Jeff and I just looked at each other and were like, “Who the hell made this?! This is so weird.”

JEFFREY DEAN MORGAN: And Hilarie doesn’t like movies like this, so when I looked at her and realized she was seeing the same thing I was seeing because I was laughing my ass off of, we knew we should get ahold of the director and writer of it, so that’s what we did. I think we initially reached out to him via Twitter.

BURTON MORGAN: Yeah, we just tweeted him. We were like, “Yo, dude, we really like your movie. Do you have anything else?” His name is Matthew John Lawrence. And so, he proceeded to send us a stack of scripts, and we went through them while we were still in lockdown.

MORGAN: He’s a prolific writer.

BURTON MORGAN: He’s a screenwriting professor. That’s literally what he’s teaching people to do, so he had a stack of scripts. And this one really stood out as a marriage of Jeffrey’s work in the horror genre and this killing zombies, blood and guts universe. And I worked in the teen drama genre for a very long time. So, if there ever was a script that smashed those two things together, this was it.

MORGAN: It reminded me of the movies of 20 years ago. I don’t feel like anything like it has been made for a while, and it read like that. I was like, “If we can get away with making this, in this day and age, then we should push hard for it.” And that’s what we did. We went to Shudder. Obviously, we have a relationship with AMC and Shudder. The guy that I deal with at Shudder produced and distributed three movies that I did in the 90s that were equally inappropriate, so I had a relationship with him. That’s how it started.

Jeffrey, this movie kicks off with you melting a guy’s face off on a sizzling hot stove, and then following a young woman outside to kill her with a meat cleaver. Was that a requirement for your involvement? If you’re going to sign on and get behind this, do you feel like you have to be responsible for at least a kill or two in a slasher movie?

MORGAN: Yeah. Shudder was like, “Can you do something? At the very least, you have to kill somebody.” And I was happy to do it. Matthew rewrote the beginning of the script. And then, for Bladecut, Billy Burke was my biggest contribution, as a producer. He’s been my best friend since we were 16, 17, 18 years old – my whole life. He came up one Thanksgiving, six months before we started shooting. We couldn’t figure out who we wanted to get for Bladecut. I thought about it, but I was like, “I don’t know if I’m that guy.” And we showed Billy the movie Uncle Peckerhead, and he loved it. And then, we sent him the script and he loved it. So, we got Matthew and Billy together, and that was that. And then, Billy signed on to do it, which was awesome.

BURTON MORGAN: He was perfect.

It’s not an easy character to pull off.

BURTON MORGAN: No.

To make that character anything other than completely ridiculous, you have to have a great actor who takes it seriously.

MORGAN: He plays it perfectly. He also understands the humor in this kind of film, being that he’s my best friend. He loved it. I sent him a cut of it, and he was just beside himself. He was like, “This might be my favorite film that I’ve ever been involved in, in my whole life.” We were really lucky to get him. And then, the rest of the cast fell into place. Hilarie and Matthew really grabbed the bull by the horns on that because the girls are great in it. Everybody’s great in it.

Even with All the Obstacles, Hilarie Burton Morgan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan Had a Great Time Making 'Bloody Axe Wound'