Do you miss watching Jeffrey Dean Morgan get violent on-screen? Then Shudder has just the feature for you. The platform has announced a release date for Bloody Axe Wound, a horror comedy slasher directed by Matthew John Lawrence. The feature follows daughter of a serial killer who is coming of age and is torn between two worlds. As promising as the plot sounds, the illustrious cast adds cherry on the cake.

Bloody Axe Wound follows a teenager, Abbie Bladecut (Sari Arambulo), who is torn between the macabre traditions of her family’s bloody trade and the tender stirrings of her first crush. Set in the backdrop of the small town of Clover Falls, Abbie’s father is Roger Bladecut (Billy Burke), who has built an infamous legacy by capturing real-life killings on tape and selling them to eager customers. Things take a turn when Abbie delves deeper into the grisly family business and begins to wonder if it’s time to take the family tradition in a new direction. Morgan, who is also a producer behind the feature, has a special appearance in the film, which he was all too eager to take on.

Who Else Is in ‘Bloody Axe Wound’?

Along with Morgan, the movie also stars Sari Arambulo, Molly Brown, Billy Burke, Eddie Leavy, Matt Hopkins, and many more. With the likes of Brown and Burke, fans can rest assured of some compelling performances in this slapstick horror comedy. Speaking of the film, Morgan previously told Collider of his casting, “Yeah. Shudder was like, 'Can you do something? At the very least, you have to kill somebody.' And I was happy to do it.” He further divulged his experience,

"Matthew rewrote the beginning of the script. And then, for Bladecut, Billy Burke was my biggest contribution, as a producer. He’s been my best friend since we were 16, 17, 18 years old – my whole life. He came up one Thanksgiving, six months before we started shooting. We couldn’t figure out who we wanted to get for Bladecut. I thought about it, but I was like, “I don’t know if I’m that guy.” And we showed Billy the movie Uncle Peckerhead, and he loved it. And then, we sent him the script and he loved it. So, we got Matthew and Billy together, and that was that. And then, Billy signed on to do it, which was awesome."

Bloody Axe Wound starts streaming on Shudder on March 21. You can check out the trailer above and stay tuned to Collider for more such updates.