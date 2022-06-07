It has recently been announced that Maddie Ziegler and Emily Hampshire have been cast as leads in the new film Bloody Hell, according to a press release. The film, which began filming last week, is being described as a "coming-of-age traumedy" and comes from writer and director Molly McGlynn.

Bloody Hell will see Hampshire playing a young mother and Ziegler playing her sixteen-year-old daughter. The film will focus on Lindy (Ziegler) after she gets a shocking medical diagnosis. Lindy must then reevaluate her life and how she views such things as sex, womanhood, and "her relationship with her mother (Hampshire)." The story is said to be semi-autobiographical as McGlynn was diagnosed at a young age with MRKH Syndrome, a condition that affects reproductive organs.

McGlynn as a director has had an extensive career directing for television. She has worked on episodes of such shows as Welcome to Flatch, Grace and Frankie, and Bless this Mess. McGylnn made her feature film debut in 2017 with the drama Mary Goes Round, a film that she also wrote and was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival. About making Bloody Hell, she commented:

“It took me several years to scrape together the courage to write this script. I knew Maddie was the perfect person to capture the nuance and complexity of this confusing, emotionally overwhelming and in hindsight, absurd, time in my adolescent life.”

Ziegler first got her start by dancing on the reality show Dance Moms and in a variety of music videos. From there, she branched off into the world of acting with films such as The Book of Henry and Music. More recently, Ziegler appeared in the 2021 West Side Story remake and the HBO Max drama, The Fallout​​​.

Hampshire is likely best known her role in the globally beloved comedy series, Schitt's Creek. She also starred in Syfy’s 12 Monkeys series. Her career also includes roles in Darren Aronofsky's Mother!, the Chapelwaite series, and The Death & Life of John F. Donovan. Her upcoming roles include shows like the Prime Video drama The Rig and the Roku Original Slip. Hampshire will also appear in the upcoming films The End of Sex and The Mattachine Family​​​​.

Other cast members of Bloody Hell include D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Ki Griffin, and Djouliet Amara. The film is being produced by Jennifer Weiss’ Nice Picture Inc. with Brendan Brady executive producing alongside associate producer Liane Cunje.

Bloody Hell is currently filming in Canada, stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on this project.