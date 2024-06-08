The Big Picture Bloody Hell offers a kaleidoscope of ideas and genres in 90 frantic minutes.

The film is unpredictable, with bizarre and unique twists keeping viewers on edge.

Ben O'Toole's animated performance and chemistry with himself make Rex a compelling anti-hero in this horror comedy.

Escaping one nightmare just to fly into another, Ben O'Toole's Rex cannot catch a break in this horror comedy. Amid all the gore and action sequences of Bloody Hell is a refreshing comedy that relies on us constantly thinking “what in the bloody hell is going on?” A sentiment that is inevitable, as we are presented with a kaleidoscopic kitchen sink of ideas, tropes, and genres, jam-packed into 90 frantic and deranged minutes. With director Alisteir Grierson's maximalist approach to the film, compounded by the fact that we truly can never guess what is about to transpire next, Bloody Hell becomes as befuddling of an experience for us as it is for Rex. However, the film hinges on O'Toole's animated performance, and more importantly, his compelling chemistry with himself, as he becomes the bloodthirsty yet relatable anti-hero that guides us through this shifting tale.

Is 'Bloody Hell' a Horror Comedy or Twisted Fairytale?

Bloody Hell follows former military officer Rex who recently finished his term in prison after his bloodthirsty bout of vigilantism. Wanting to escape the hail of paparazzi that feed off Rex's controversial vigilante status, he aims a spitball at a map and seals his fate to fly to Finland. Between the quick flashes of the bank robbery Rex derailed and his jumpy and sarcastic conversation with himself, the film carelessly tosses us into this mess of a personal hell, leaving us struggling to catch up. But before Rex even reaches Finland, he meets a strange couple (Matthew Sunderland and Caroline Craig) in the airport who seem unnervingly pleased to see him and his muscular frame.

So far, the film seems like a strangely fitted together, yet fairly straight-forward, horror comedy. Cold metallic tones of the bank, guns, prison, and cameras all lend to a modern horror story with rich and dark undertones delivered by a physical and an imaginary Rex. But this modernity is quickly thrown out for a more Gothic landscape of dark green forests and a muted farmhouse that feels like it's been pulled right out of a Brothers Grimm fairytale. Rex is thrown into another prison, except this time he is strung up in a basement like cattle ready for slaughter, and his wardens are the Finnish folk-tale version of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre cannibal family. But in Bloody Hell, there is only one cannibal in the family, and somehow, he has managed to rope everyone into hunting for him and serving him. With the sardonic and rough-around-the-edges Rex taking the lead, the film ends up becoming a modern horror comedy encased in the trappings of a twisted fairytale.

'Bloody Hell' Is Unpredictable at Every Turn

From the moment Rex wakes up in the basement, missing one lower leg, there is no way to anticipate each event that occurs next. Most of this is not necessarily because the film has well-thought-out and meaningful plot twists, but rather, each event is so uniquely bizarre, especially in tangent with each other, it is impossible to predict. From the random little boy that comes to simply stare at him, to the random rom-com that evolves between him and Alia (Meg Fraser), each beat of the tale is so unlike the previous, it is jarring. But this is not to say that the film is ineffective. There is no higher compliment to a film like this than “unpredictable,” and that is exactly what Bloody Hell is.

The entire experience feels like a fever dream, especially as the film darts between the two timelines. Each segue into Rex's experience during the bank robbery is abrupt and sporadically placed, increasing the sense of everything having no rhyme or meaning. This idea is also present in Rex's chance encounter with the cannibal-serving parents at the airport, leading to this chance abduction. The absurdity of the storytelling and Rex's luck contribute to the initial dark humor and bleak comedy that pervades the tale. But the comedy and atmosphere adopt a more manic tone when pieces of the puzzle begin clicking in place. As Rex's flashbacks begin to make more sense, and Rex somehow decides that fate has brought him there to save Alia, the tone does feel more resolved, but in a completely deranged way. These unexpected tonal shifts enhance the unpredictability of the unfolding events, leaving us clutching at our seats for this tumultuous ride.

'Bloody Hell' Isn't Afraid To Switch Genres

Director Grierson’s maximalist approach to the film also enhances the bizarre comedic undercurrent of the story, from the mismatched narrative points to its jarring execution. As we briefly mentioned before, Bloody Hell is a kaleidoscope of conflicting ideas and surprisingly harmonious genres. With an overarching genre of horror comedy, the film also wanders into rom-com territory, and has blatant superhero action moments as well, all connected with tropes we find in fairytales. Rex and Alia both embody the roles of the trapped princess and the knight in shining armor, deftly switching halfway through, though they both contribute to slaying the metaphorical dragons. The strange blending of these incongruous ideas (including tossing in the random giant cannibal) only works because of the wickedly fresh humor that complements and connects them all, weaving in and out every plot point and allowing the strangeness to become thrilling.

For a low-budget, independent film, Bloody Hell is surprisingly polished, boasting stylishly filmed action sequences and grandiose sets. This is especially prevalent in one of the final action sequences, where the camera jumps fluidly with each chaotic movement, creating a choreographed dance of violence in a very stabby fashion. These captivating visuals are also accompanied by inescapable blaring soundtracks. The film creates a sensory attack that disorients us and traps us in this labyrinthine tale where each dead end holds another out-of-place, maximalist concept. Bloody Hell becomes a strange mix of tropes and scenes that only a deranged, yet somehow brilliant mind would decide to put together, resulting in a spectacle of gore, unease, and laughter.

'Bloody Hell's Ben O'Toole Has Chemistry With Himself

But the humor and the intriguing compilation of ideas and effects would not work without O'Toole's animated and compelling performance to tie it together. Or more specifically, it is his unwavering chemistry with himself that steals the spotlight. Throughout the film, we see the physical Rex, and the Rex that represents his conscience, both played by O'Toole. While his hateful banter with his conscience certainly adds to the perplexing and amusing viewing experience, it is when Rex first wakes up in the basement that his conscience strikes us most notably. Since the real Rex is incapacitated and needs to remain silent, the imaginary Rex relays a relatable progression of thought that ironically grounds the character. From furiously formulating a sound plan to theorizing that his limbs are being sold to the black market, to even his argument with himself about saving Alia, Rex's character is refreshing and relatable, while also proving characters don't have to make illogical decisions to be comedic in horror.

The character is given a surprising amount of depth and backstory for a basement abductee fighting his way out of a cannibal house in the horror genre. Rex is a compelling anti-hero, as his vigilante heroism during the bank robbery is overshadowed by his intense bloodlust, which we learn is propagated by his manic conscience. He speeds through the full spectrum of emotions in that basement — fear, anger, frustration, determination — and finally lands on what seems to be his most natural and desired: bloodlust. As such, while Rex's relationship with his conscience becomes a source of unhinged comedy, the film's insistence on not shying away from his bloodthirsty conscience emphasizes that he is not really a hero. Of course, we still root for Rex, but it also makes the twist in his love story in the epilogue deliciously comedic. Bloody Hell gives us an unexpected gory comedy that certainly demands our full attention, as it twists and turns between genres and tropes, landing us in an unpredictable turmoil that gives our senses visceral hell.

Bloody Hell is available to watch on Shudder in the U.S.

