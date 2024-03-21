The Big Picture The Bloody Hundredth reveals the incredible bravery of the 100th Bomb Group, known for their high casualties in WWII missions.

Several of the real airmen portrayed in Masters of the Air share their harrowing experiences in the documentary.

Directors Mark Herzog and Laurent Bouzereau bring together riveting WWII footage to honor the heroism of The Bloody Hundredth Bomb Group.

Now that AppleTV+ has wrapped their 9-part limited series Masters of the Air, the streamer has released a documentary that honors the real-life events and characters seen in the show. The new documentary called The Bloody Hundredth is directed by Mark Herzog and Laurent Bouzereau, and details the real airmen played by the show's stars, Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Nate Mann, Barry Keoghan, and Anthony Boyle – members of the 100th Bomb Group of the 332 Fighter Group that flew dozens of pivotal missions in and around Nazi Germany during World War II.

This bomb group was better known as The Bloody Hundredth because of the staggeringly high amount of casualties it suffered flying some of the most dangerous and outmanned missions of the war. These men were the bravest of the brave and often flew into battle knowing that they were going to be outgunned, but answered the call, and eventually obtained the upper hand on the German Luftwaffe, paving the way for troops on the ground to overtake Berlin and topple the evil, fascist Third Reich regime.

Who Are the Real-Life Men of 'The Bloody Hundredth'?

The Bloody Hundredth interviews pilots portrayed in the show and many airmen who did not appear in Masters of the Air. Of those depicted on the show Lt. Colonel Harry Crosby, who Anthony Boyle played, was the Bloody Hundredth's chief navigator. Lt. Colonel Robert "Rosie" Rosenthal is also interviewed. Played by Nate Mann, Rosenthal flew 52 missions in WWII – by far the most of any pilot in the 100th. He was also the most decorated airman of the group and returned to Germany for the Nuremberg Trials as an attorney.

Butler plays Major Gale "Buck" Cleven and Turner portrays Cleven's best friend and flying partner, Major John "Bucky" Egan. Neither was interviewed in the show, but Herzog and Bouzereau thoroughly explore their heroic exploits as they were pivotal figures and leaders within the tight-knit Bloody Hundredth. Many other members of the bomb group, including Lt. John "Lucky" Luckadoo, John A. Clark, Frank Murphy, and First Lt. Robert L. Wolff, give personal insight detailing their experiences as members of the 100th Bomb Group.

Mark Herzog and Laurent Bouzereau Revisit 'The Bloody Hundredth's Heroism

Directors Herzog and Bouzereau edited together some stunning WWII air footage and deftly put all the pieces in place by arranging the chess pieces that would come together for The Bloody Hundredth Bomb Group to do their thing. Executive Producers Tom Hanks narrates, and Steven Spielberg offers his researched thoughts on the rise of anti-semitism that was becoming part of the German political zeitgeist under the rule of Hitler and the Nazi regime in the 1930s and early 40s. Luckadoo tells of how he went from drinking whiskey and chasing girls with his fraternity brothers to signing up for the United States Air Force after Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. Luckadoo and Rosenthal signed up to be Air Force cadets and were on their way to becoming stalwarts of the Bloody Hundredth. Rosenthal admits that he had never been inside an airplane when he signed up.

Harry Crosby is also candid about why he became a navigator, because he was "a flop" as a pilot. If you watch the first several episodes of Masters of the Air, you see Crosby often vomiting during missions before deciding he would be better used on the ground. Luckadoo speaks of almost being washed out of the 100th and was given an ultimatum of performing several aerial maneuvers to continue in the Air Force. The men were trained in dogfighting techniques in short order and were assigned to fly the new "Flying Fortress" B-17 airplane.

What Was the Daunting Mission of The Bloody Hundredth

By the time the members of the Bloody Hundredth were ready for combat in 1943, the strategy of the Allies had changed. It would be the responsibility of the 100th and other bomb groups to achieve air supremacy over Northern Europe by D-Day the following spring. Their objective was to bomb the war machine of Germany and destroy the places that were manufacturing the parts (like ball bearings) that made up the German forces.

Seth Paridon, a Historian with the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum addressed how both Cleven and Egan had a cockiness about them that made them natural leaders. They, along with replacement pilot Robert "Rosie" Rosenthal, had a charisma that many members of the 100th gravitated toward. They would lead a heavily outmanned and inexperienced group into battle against the far more veteran German Luftwaffe which had been engaged in combat for several years already and had seen combat over countries like Spain, Norway, France, Russia, Greece, and England. They knew that the odds were against them, but got into their B-17s and took to the air knowing that many of them wouldn't return to Thorpe Abbotts base camp in eastern England. Luckadoo says of the experience at the beginning, "They (the German pilots) were pros. We were rank amateurs."

The Aftermath of the Münster "Revenge Raid"

The Bloody 100th was ripped apart flying through Germany on the deadly Schweinfurt-Regensburg mission of 1943. Buck and Cleven's B-17 suffered severe damage and was barely able to make it into the haven of Northern Africa. Experts interviewed for the documentary tell of Cleven's best friend, John Egan, mistakenly hearing that Cleven had been killed. So, he cut his leave in London short to return to lead the Bloody Hundredth on what Egan called, "a revenge raid" on Münster, a manufacturing hub in northwest Germany. There were only 13 planes left of the 100th, and that made them susceptible to German air forces. Only one plane returned, and it was flown by "Rosie" Rosenthal. All the other members of the 100th had either been killed or taken prisoner at Stalag Luft III. It was the real-life camp that was used in the classic war film The Great Escape in 1962.

Some of the men interviewed said that when Cleven and Egan were shot down, it was a "tremendous hit to the morale" of the bombardment group. Luckadoo said of the two leaders, "It just seemed like they were invincible." The numbers bear that out of the 140 men who arrived as part of the Bloody 100th in 1943, only three pilots were still available to fly after the Münster battle. Rosenthal relates that it was at that time that word had spread about their fate and that is when they became known as "The Bloody Hundredth". Understandably, only a select number were able to make it through without experiencing "combat fatigue" or what was then referred to as "shell shock". Cleven, Egan, Rosenthal, Crosby, Luckadoo, and Wolff were among those fortunate enough to survive as members of what is now known as "The Bloody Hundredth".

The Bloody Hundredth is available to stream on Apple TV+ in the U.S.

