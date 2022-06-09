A Nightmare on Elm Street reunion and '80s nostalgia unite with the terrifying trailer for the upcoming horror film, The Bloody Man. The terrifying film is set to be the reunion of Nightmare on Elm Street veterans Lisa Wilcox and Tuesday Knight, who were last onscreen together in Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master.

From what the trailer has shown, The Bloody Man appears to be an homage to '80s horror films: the trailer opens up with an establishing shots of a neighborhood playing retro music. A little kid begins to mention the title character of the film who is "more powerful than you can even imagine," where he is then confronted by what appears to be an homage to stereotypical '80s bullies. "Why is he evil?" a girl asks him, to which he simply responds, he's the Bloody Man. A quick scary glimpse of the Bloody Man's face is seen in the dark behind one of the characters.

The trailer then cuts to Wilcox, known for playing lead character Alice Johnson in the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, sitting on a bench talking to a girl. "Promise me you guys will always protect each other," she asks her. The trailer then cuts to a montage of creepy imagery with silhouettes appearing in the dark, knives being thrown by an invisible force, and a few glimpses of Knight, who played Kristen Parker in Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master. The trailer ends a jump-scare as Knight's character apologizes to one of the kids as her eyes widen, and her voice becomes demonic.

Image via Wild Eye Releasing

RELATED: 'Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story' Wraps Filming

Everything about the trailer oozes with nostalgia from its cinematography to its music, and of course, its actors who are well known for their roles in iconic horror films. The '80s were an iconic period for slasher horror films with film series such as Nightmare on Elm Street and Friday the 13th, still being popular to this day. With the success of Stranger Things, '80s nostalgia is still in full swing.

While the trailer doesn't give away many plot details, according to the film's synopsis, The Bloody Man centers on young boy who becomes obsessed with a comic book given to him by his late mother that summons the horrifying monster from its pages. The Bloody Man is produced by Red Serial Films and is penned by Daniel and Casi Benedict and stars Wilcox, Knight, Mercedez Varble, Dan Eardley, Jason Crowe, Roni Jonah, and KateLynn E. Newberry.

The Bloody Man is set to be released on digital on July 12. Check out the trailer below: