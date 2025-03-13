Few horror movies have made as huge of an impact on the genre as Sean Cunningham's Friday the 13th. While not the first slasher, it established so many of the beloved tropes that fill the medium today; it not only highlighted the importance of Final Girls and unabashed gore, but exemplified how to combine unsettling terror with uncomfortable comedy. It's a favorite of many horror fans, with viewers raving for decades about its ability to combine some of the genre's best, corniest elements into one film — if only they knew there was another that did all of that and even more.

Because while Friday the 13th is rightfully remembered for kickstarting so many of the tropes we love today, it's unfortunate how few people know about Jesús Franco's Bloody Moon, a movie that combines literally dozens of this medium's most entertaining clichés into a nonstop rollercoaster of pure schlocky terror. Following a young woman navigating her new school and the many villainous characters that fill it, the plot features murderous incestuous twins, a stolen inheritance, jealous lovers and more, seemingly intent on taking every aspect of classic horror and packaging it into less than 90 minutes. While its age does show at certain moments, Bloody Moon manages to blend all of these discordant elements into something frighteningly fun, perfectly encapsulating not only what makes Friday the 13th such a fan favorite, but the '80s influences that make this genre one of the most popular today.

I Feel a ‘Bloody Moon’ Rising

Image via Metro-Film GmbH

While Bloody Moon eventually descends into the typical Final Girl-focused plot of most classic scary movies, it instantly subverts expectations by immediately introducing viewers to (one of) the bogeymen who'll be terrorizing our protagonist. It starts with the murderous Miguel (Alexander Waechter), a deeply troubled man just released from a mental institution into the care of his cruel aunt Maria (María Rubio) and sister, Manuela (Nadja Gerganoff), with the siblings sharing a...very intimate bond. Bloody Moon grants watchers a deep look into this twisted trio, illustrating not only their personal strife but each one's willingness to commit horrific deeds — right before introducing its actual main character, Angela (Olivia Pascal), a hopeful young woman nervous about starting her new boarding school. What follows is a spiral of utter horror and pure camp comedy, with not only Miguel but various other shady figures stalking Angela around her school and claiming victims in shockingly violent attacks. From strapping one woman to a block of stone and running her through an industrial saw to brutally running over the young boy who tried to help said saw-victim, the film is never wanting for visceral acts of violence. But, surprisingly, it's not this brutal bloodshed that allows it to thrive — it's Bloody Moon's ability to combine various plot threads and tropes into a genuinely intriguing project that sets it apart.

There have been many discussions in the horror community about schlock in horror, with modern creators often misunderstanding what it takes to create a true 'Camp Classic.' Yes, these movies are filled with wild, often nonsensical moments of terror, but it's only a commitment to the plot and its chaos that allows a film to be both unbelievably campy and genuinely unnerving — something that Bloody Moon nails perfectly. Because while it fits various tropes into its relatively short runtime, rather than try to simply feature these for pure shock value, it allows each to build off one another to make a chaotic but understandable plot for viewers to get invested in. It borrows from classics like Friday the 13th, mirroring their basic plot beats while imbuing them with not only countless other factors, but an endearing cast, to put a spin on the clichés fans know so well. It somehow manages to set itself apart while replicating so much of what fans have seen before, not only embodying what made these films so legendary but taking them to their most twisted lengths in a way audiences have never seen before.

‘Bloody Moon’ Is All Your Favorite Horror Movies in One