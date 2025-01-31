Making your U.S. film debut opposite an actor of Tom Hanks's stature is no small feat, yet Helena Zengel handled it with gusto in 2020's News of the World. Directed by Captain Phillips helmer Paul Greengrass, the historical western adventure placed Zengel as the two-time Oscar winner's co-lead and saw her walk away with a Critic's Choice Award nomination among other honors, officially establishing herself as an international star. Now, she's at the Sundance Film Festival finding success as the lead of A24's whimsical adventure The Legend of Ochi, with another role in the sports horror movie Bloody Tennis on the horizon. Through everything, however, she's been happy to have had that initial experience with Hanks, who remains a positive influence on her young career.

Zengel spoke to Collider's Steve Weintraub at our interview studio in the Rendezvous Cinema Center, where she was asked about Bloody Tennis and the lessons from Hanks she's carried over to other projects. Regarding her new movie, there wasn't much she could share yet other than the general premise. "Bloody Tennis is a movie I shot at the end of last year. Actually, I cannot say a lot, also, but it's a scary sports movie about a tennis academy," she teased. "It’s going to be cool." Berlin-based director Nikia Chryssos will both write and helm the project with Sandra Guldberg Kampp, Elina Löwensohn, Tracy Gotoas, Lily Taϊeb, Juliana Vieira-Guerra, and Lucie Zhang among Zengel's co-stars.

Regarding her experience with Hanks, Zengel recalled what made him such a special screen partner on News of the World. The film kept the pair close together as Hanks played a veteran Confederate officer while Zengel embodied a young girl kidnapped and raised by the Kiowa whom the former soldier decides to bring to her last living relatives. Spending so much time together meant the young actress got a front-row seat to the star's process on set, finding him to be a "gentleman" throughout the shoot. Even after seeing and speaking to director Isaiah Saxon about Hanks's ability to almost instantly place himself in a moment, setting, or state of being, what she appreciated most about the shoot was the genuine friendship they forged and his generosity as a mentor to this day:

"And Tom, yesterday Isaiah told me something he noticed, and I guess it’s very true, is that Tom has this very unique way of playing, meaning when it's action, he's in a tunnel, and he's 100% there, and he'll cry 150 times if he has to. Then, in between the takes, he either takes a nap and he calls it meditation, or he'll just make jokes all the time, go writing, whatever. So I think that's something very great. Also, he's such a gentleman, really. When I first met him, I didn't even know who he was at first, and then when people told me, I was like, 'Oh my god, that's Tom Hanks.' He became, honestly, like a family member. We FaceTime almost every week and talk a lot. He's a very wise guy, and you can always call him and say, 'Hey, I need advice on this and that,' and he'll always be there."

'The Legend of Ochi' Pairs Zengel With a Star-Studded Cast

Close

The Legend of Ochi looks to be Zengel's biggest project yet, not only casting her as the lead but pairing her with plenty of stars, including Finn Wolfhard, Willem Dafoe, and