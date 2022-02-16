In this week's comic strip to television series news, we are excited to report that Berkeley Breathed's legendary Bloom County will be making its way onto FOX as an animated series with Breathed at the helm as co-writer and executive producer. Along with his well-known comic, Breathed has gained a massive following for his work as a cartoonist, children's book author, screenwriter, production designer, and producer.

Earning a Pulitzer Prize for Editorial Cartooning in 1987 for his masterpiece, Bloom County, the creative is well known for his two other fan-favorite comic strips, Outland and Opus. Many of Breathed's written works, including A Wish for Wings That Work, Edward Fudwupper Fibbed Big, and Mars Needs Moms, were all given the onscreen treatment.

Bloom County will follow the comical and satirical stories of a failing lawyer, brainless cat, and a penguin dressed in briefs, all of whom occupy the last boarding house in a lost town called FlyWayWayOver. The original comic strip reflected much of the American lifestyle and the significant roles culture and politics play in our daily lives. After being discovered by The Washington Post when he was just a contributor to his student newspaper, Breathed would go on to have Bloom County published from 1980 until 1989. Moving onto his countless other projects, many of which featured characters from Bloom County, the creative would later restart the series on Facebook in 2015.

A longtime fan of Breathed's work, commenting that he has been following the artist since he was an adolescent, President of Entertainment at FOX, Michael Thorn, is beyond thrilled to bring the author's characters to life on the network. Thorn gives credit to the comic's "signature blend of satire, politics, and sentiment" to the reason for his obsession and adds that he is also a huge follower of Opus. Mentioning that the cartoonist's "smart and hilarious take on American culture is more relevant than ever," the FOX Entertainment President also expressed excitement to be working alongside the creative minds at Bento Box.

In the press release statement, Breathed spoke to his delight in giving his characters a space on the network, saying that they will be in for a shock after coming back to life after all of this time. Backing Breathed, FOX Entertainment, and Bento Box on the new animated comedy will be Miramax, Spyglass, and Project X. While the gears are beginning to turn on Bloom County, fans can expect to see another piece of Breathed's work, HITPIG!, on screens later this year.

While there is yet to be a release date set for Bloom County, stay tuned to Collider for any and all updates.

