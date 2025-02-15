If you've ever blanked on one of your very first jobs, don't feel too bad, because David Schwimmer has too. Stars – they're just like us! Prior to becoming one of the world's biggest television stars, playing Ross Geller on Friends, Schwimmer guest starred in a handful of sitcoms and police procedurals. Recently, while taking part in an Entertainment Tonight rETrospective video to promote Goosebumps: The Vanishing, Schwimmer was shown clips of his past film and television appearances, including a clip from his one-episode turn on Blossom.

Schwimmer struggled to remember filming the episode – which took place over 20 years ago – in which he guest starred as a brief love interest for Blossom's (Mayim Bialik) best friend Six, played by Jenna von Oÿ. There's just one little problem. “Aren’t I way too old for her?” Schwimmer asks, before doing the math and concluding that he was 26 or 27 at the time of filming, to von Oÿ's 16. Yes and no, because though we might see an issue with it now, age gaps like Schwimmer and von Oÿ's didn't always draw the public ire they do today.

David Schwimmer Guest Starred in 'Blossom' Before Starring in 'Friends'

Image via NBC



In Blossom's Season 4 episode “Six and Sonny”, Schwimmer plays Sonny Catalano, a fast-talking mechanic 10 years older than Six. He's also an ex-con, married with children, and cannot use an idiom to save his life, but we're focusing on the age thing right now. The age gap is played as an issue, as Blossom objects pretty strongly to Six dating Sonny after meeting him. Even Blossom’s father, Nick (Ted Wass), eventually puts his foot down and prevents Sonny from taking Six on a date – despite his insistence that their romance is "purely intellectual." But the episode doesn’t really demonize Sonny’s behavior in any meaningful way, using Sonny’s played-for-laughs below average intelligence to make him look mostly sympathetic and remove the character's agency in the situation. "Six and Sonny" is more a filler episode than after-school special as, aside from her mother briefly scolding her, Six's motivation for dating Sonny isn't ever explored.

The episode is pretty cringey to watch from today’s perspective, and it's a little uncomfortable seeing a late-20s David Schwimmer cuddle up to a teenage von Oÿ. "Who cast me on that show?" Schwimmer laughs to Entertainment Tonight, as the clip rolls, "I think I blocked that out of my memory." But the Goosebumps star is far from the first actor to be cast opposite a too-young love interest, or even to play a character dating someone with a major age gap. Times have definitely changed, and most movies and television series today are more intentional in their casting, but uncomfortably large age gaps are still a thing of the not-too-distant past.

'Friends' Was Another Culprit of Age-Gap Relationships

Image via NBC

Blossom ran from 1990 to 1995, in an era where people didn’t tend to dwell on age gaps for too long, or even consider them particularly inappropriate. Coincidentally, Friends had more than a few instances of this. In Season 1's "The One With the Ick Factor," a then 25-year-old Monica (Courteney Cox) is shocked to find out her college-age boyfriend is actually a high school senior after sleeping with him. Season 3's "The One With the Hypnosis Tape" sees Phoebe's (Lisa Kudrow) 18-year-old brother (Giovanni Ribisi) get engaged to his former high school teacher (Debra Jo Rupp), who is 26 years his senior, and the couple eventually go on to elope and raise children together.

In Season 6, Ross briefly dates one of his much younger students (Elizabeth Stevens) and, most notoriously, Friends' most famous love interest is Dr. Richard Burke (Tom Selleck), who dates Monica despite being old enough to have literally watched her grow up. All of these instances are played for laughs and, aside from a cursory mention, not much time is spent really examining how weird and problematic these age gaps are. The biggest point of contention surrounding Monica and Richard's difference in age is that Monica wants children, while Richard – who has raised children that are now his girlfriend's age – is not interested in starting a new family.

Weird Age-Gap Relationships on TV Were More Common Than You Remember