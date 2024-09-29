It might be hard to fathom in a post-Austin Powers world, but there was a time when the swinging '60s wasn't merely a subject of ridicule. London was a happening place during the decade of free love, especially when it came to cinema. Exciting young filmmakers like John Schlesinger (Darling), Lindsay Anderson (If...), and Tony Richardson (Tom Jones) made up what became known as the British New Wave, which sought to replicate the shot-on-the-streets reality and fourth-wall-breaking reflexivity of the French Nouvelle Vague. Surprisingly, the film that most faithfully captured the mod culture of the moment wasn't directed by a Brit, but by an Italian: Michelangelo Antonioni's elusive thriller Blow-Up. And like many of Antonioni's films, it's less a celebration of trendy London and more an existentialist study of ennui and isolationism.

What is 'Blow-Up' About?

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

David Hemmings stars as Thomas, a London fashion photographer who has grown bored of driving fast cars and photographing beautiful women. One day, while wandering in the park, he takes some snapshots of a man and a woman having a lover's quarrel. The woman, Jane (Vanessa Redgrave), spots him and tries to snatch the roll of film, but Thomas refuses. While developing his photos, Thomas notices something strange: it seems the man Jane was arguing with may have been murdered by a hidden gunman. He blows up portions of the photos to look for evidence, but cannot be certain of what he's seeing. He goes back to the park only to find the dead body hidden in the bushes, but when he returns the next morning, it has disappeared. Was it ever there to begin with, or did Thomas just imagine it?

Blow-Up caused a stir when it was released in 1966. A year before Bonnie and Clyde and The Graduate ushered in the New Hollywood, it pushed the boundaries of what content was deemed acceptable in mainstream movies, and its explicit nudity and sexuality helped lead to the creation of the MPAA's rating system. The same year that the tony British drama A Man for All Seasons won the Oscar for Best Picture, Antonioni earned nominations for writing and directing, a sign of the internal struggle taking place within the film industry. Its influence was seen in directors like Francis Ford Coppola and Brian De Palma, who told similar stories of paranoia in the surveillance age in The Conversation and Blow Out, respectively. Yet unlike the protagonists in those films, Thomas isn't driven by an obsession borne from passion for his craft, but rather from malaise for it.

'Blow-Up' Is a Study of Dissatisfaction Masquerading as a Mystery

Close

Before heading to the UK for his first English language feature, Antonioni became famous in his home country for what later became known as "the trilogy of modernity and its discontents": L'Avventura, La Notte, and L'Eclisse. These three films, all of which starred Antonioni's muse, Monica Vitti, centered on upper-class Italians whose lives of luxury have left them lethargic and depressed. The characters are all desperate to break out of the boredom of their routines — which, considering how wealthy they are, doesn't seem all that bad on the surface. Yet what Antonioni understands is that unlimited access to the very best that life has to offer inevitably leads to dissatisfaction with it. After all, if you already have everything you want, what possible reason do you have to get out of bed each morning?

What Blow-Up has in common with L'Avventura and, later, The Passenger, is that it masks these studies of loneliness and existential dread with the guise of a thriller. In L'Avventura, a woman disappears on an island during a boating trip and her best friend (Vitti) and boyfriend (Gabriele Ferzetti) fall in love with each other while trying to find her. In The Passenger, a dissatisfied war journalist (Jack Nicholson) takes on the identity of a dead arms dealer. Like Thomas in Blow-Up, the characters in The Passenger and L'Avventura take on their respective challenges for no particular reason other than to fill the spiritual vacancy within them.

Thomas seems to have everything a hip '60s Londoner would want: a cool job, access to many expensive things, beautiful women banging on his door. Yet all of this has left him empty inside. He sleeps with two models who show up at his studio hoping to schedule a photo shoot, then cruelly throws them out when they try to make the appointment. He spends lavish amounts on a giant boat rudder from an antique store, yet when the cumbersome item arrives, he's already forgotten that he had bought it. While investigating the murder, he wanders into a Yardbirds concert and steals part of a shattered guitar the fans are all clambering for; later, after he's run off with the priceless item, he discards it in the street. Only investigating a potential crime seems to break him out of his listlessness and apathy, but even that only lasts a short while.

'Blow-Up' Plays With the Nature of Images and Our Perception of Reality

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Film, by its very nature, is an art form that is based on our perceptions of what a director has chosen to show us at any given time, and Blow-Up is a perfect example of this idea. In its signature sequence, Thomas tries to decipher whether he's accidentally photographed a murder by closely examining his photographs. Does he see a gunman hiding in the bushes, or is it a shadow? Was there a dead body on the ground, or really just a mound of dirt? Antonioni plays with our own perceptions of reality by cutting back and forth between images that convey differing things. What he seems to be saying is that we as audiences bring our own interpretations to what we're seeing based on what we want to see. Likewise, Thomas might have seen a murder not because one was committed, but because he was hoping to have found something to give his life meaning.

Blow-Up opens with a group of mimes driving through the streets of London and the film ends with these mimes playing a game of tennis in the park... or, rather, pretending to play tennis with an imaginary ball and rackets. Thomas watches them, and as the scene goes on, we start to hear sounds of a racket hitting an unseen ball. When the pretend ball flies over the fence, Thomas finds it and throws it back so that the "game" can continue. We see what we want to see, regardless of whether it's there or not. Pretty groovy.

Blow-Up is available to stream on the Criterion Channel in the U.S.

