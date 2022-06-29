Netflix's hit glassblowing competition Blown Away is coming back to the Hot Shop with higher stakes and higher expectations in the new trailer for Season 3. The ten-episode season of the Canadian series will feature ten new contestants battling it out for the coveted title of Best in Glass. Once again hosted by former America's Got Talent contestant and viral science YouTuber Nick Uhas, the new season premieres on the streamer on July 22.

The trailer starts with a welcome back to the Hot Shop and a warning from resident glass master Katherine Gray that more is expected of the contestants this time around. Nobody on this series is an amateur as all ten contestants are considered among the best glassblowers in the country who live and breathe glass. This new batch of competitors is fired up to be a part of the competition, but the footage quickly reminds viewers just how temperamental glass is. Their creations explode, pieces break off, or the glass is just straight up dropped on the ground, ruining a significant amount of work and jeopardizing their spot in the competition.

If anything, the trailer gets across that tension is especially high this season through the criticism of Gray and the guest evaluators and the general anxiety that comes with working with glass. The majesty, of course, comes in watching experts showing just how much can be done with such a fragile material. In the end, there's a peek at the pieces crafted during the contest which include intricate vases, a globe of glass, and a terrifying yet beautiful flower with a mouth in the center, all of which demonstrate the malleability of glass.

Blown Away debuted on Netflix back in 2019 and has since been one of its mainstay reality competitions. Season 3 will bring back the beloved format with a life-changing prize for any artist - $60,000 and an artist residency at the Corning Museum of Glass in New York. It won't just be Gray who critiques the glassblowers though. Each season brings in a slew of guests, some of who are intimately familiar with glass artistry and others from different parts of art and culture, to evaluate each episode's pieces. Alongside the typical professors and artists, last season also saw Queer Eye's design expert Bobby Berk and Carolina Panthers defensive end Stephen Weatherly step in to evaluate.

Season 3 of Blown Away premieres on July 22. Check out the trailer and below to see this season's glassblowers at work.

Check out Season 3's official poster and synopsis below:

Here's the official synopsis: