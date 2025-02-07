It's no industry secret: the exponential rise of streaming services has dramatically transformed the entertainment landscape. The consequences of this shift have only become more apparent at the close of this last holiday season, with the striking decline of Blu-ray sales raising alarm bells for fans of the medium. The shift towards subscription-based platforms has been a boon in many regards, improving the accessibility of different shows and movies for the more casual audience.

However, the rise of streaming services has signaled the decline of physical home media, which culminated in one of the last major producers of Blu-ray players halting production of their devices. As companies continue to wave the proverbial white flag in the Blu-ray production market, is it time to give up on collecting home media? Or, as an alternative response to subscription costs in this changing media landscape, is now actually the perfect time to start a Blu-ray collection?

LG is Shutting Down Blu-ray Player Production

Image via Netflix

In December 2024, LG announced its plans to stop production of Blu-ray players. In itself, a single manufacturer ceasing production of a single type of product wouldn't necessarily be of note — however, LG was one of the last major companies that sold Blu-ray players, leaving Sony and Panasonic as the remaining key players. Though these were not the only companies still producing these devices, it was these three that most recently dominated the market as the most accessible and abundant option. However, the decline of interest in disc-based media — not just Blu-rays, but CDs and DVDs — has been a long time coming. For some perspective, it's been over 5 years since tech juggernaut Samsung halted their Blu-ray production, so this trajectory, while disappointing, should be no surprise.

Disney is a notable company that has both caused and responded to the decline in physical media sales. Last year, the company closed its Disney Movie Club, a service that distributed home media for over two decades, making it even harder to watch certain titles. But it's not just tech producers that have adjusted to the change in market interest, as major retail stores have also jumped off the disc-media ship. Best Buy, the quintessential tech store, stopped selling DVDs and Blu-rays in 2024, no longer carrying the product in-store or online. Another example is Target, which was one of the surviving constants for in-person home media sales, that now no longer sells physical copies of DVDs or Blu-rays in-store.

What is the Future of Home Media?

Image via NBC

While this steady stream of negative news paints a bleak future for cinephiles with stacks of Blu-ray steelbooks, all hope is not lost for home media enthusiasts — all that's needed is a perspective change and a bit of perseverance. There are two important ideas to hold onto: the cyclical resurgence of retro technology and the defiant push-back against unfair streaming practices.

Looking at that first point, collectors will always love a good vintage item. Vinyls and record players are the prime example of this, as they've become a commonplace collectible because of the novelty of their nostalgia, overriding the fact that it's not the most updated or innovative technology. Following this trajectory, Blu-rays are steadily becoming the next collectible item that stays relevant, even as it becomes a more niche interest. Look no further than The Criterion Collection, a home media company that has become more and more integrated in the film community because of their staunch dedication to restoring and preserving old movies, bringing an archivist's love to the medium that is precisely what die-hard film buffs appreciate.

Another important perspective is audience resistance to the streaming service model. Despite becoming more of the industry standard, there has been consistent resistance against the model, with a strong contingent of fans continuing to herald the importance of owning physical media. For as accessible as streaming services can be, they have also proven to be fickle and mercurial. Shows and movies get taken off streaming services every month, which ultimately makes them unreliable for actual preservation and collecting. Even popular titles like Brooklyn Nine Nine and Inception aren't safe, as they're getting taken off Netflix in February. And for further salt in the wound, Netflix is even raising subscription prices across all levels.

While these criticisms are unlikely to cause a dramatic decline for the media juggernauts, the shortcomings of streaming services have left an avenue for Blu-ray and physical media to remain relevant and integral for fans across the globe. Whether it be in protest of rising subscription costs, a desire to actually own the media they purchase, or even just the added value of nostalgia that they are becoming more imbued with, there is still plenty of hope that Blu-rays will find a way to survive — you'll just have to look for them.