In 2023, it is astounding that we are living in a world where so much media is at our fingertips, yet we are still in a place where lost media can exist. It's one thing to have lost media from the early days when film was still new to the world. Even from the 1960s to the 1980s, It's easy to forget that other than the actual prints, there was no other way to back it up. They could be damaged, lost, or forgotten. In the present, there is no reason for lost media other than money to be saved, which is what has been happening, especially with HBO Max cutting their animated shows from the platform. This is why physical media is so important to keep alive. As long as it's there, nothing will ever be lost.

How Has Streaming Changed Things?

Before streaming, it was very common for everything to at least get a DVD release. Movies will always get a Blu-ray, and often a 4K release now. Tv shows tended to lean towards only DVD releases, but many have gotten Blu-rays over the years. Netflix was the first major streamer to delve into making original shows and movies. Many of their early shows did get physical media releases like Orange is the New Black and House of Cards. Most of the series, including these two, were co-financed with other distributors like Lionsgate and Sony. Soon, Netflix started financing its own shows completely on its own, one of the most popular of course being Stranger Things. With the financing of their shows, and limited co-work with other distributors, physical media from service slowed down. By the time other services like Disney+ had gotten into the game, physical media from these services was all but dead, and they followed suit.

Some shows have gotten physical releases, however few and far between, it is still important to support them. Mike Flanagan's The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor were both given the Blu-ray treatment thanks to Paramount. Yet Flanagan has also voiced his frustration at Netflix refusing to release his other works like Hush, Gerald's Game, Midnight Mass, and The Midnight Club. HBO has always been fairly good at releasing physical media, but HBO Max originals have followed most streamers' footsteps already. Interestingly enough, Stranger Things seasons one and two did get the 4K Blu-ray treatment years ago, in a limited edition Target exclusives that emulated VHS tapes. Unfortunately, the marketing was nonexistent for these. Other than in a Target magazine ad, they simply showed up in stores one day. They are very cool sets and can go for a lot of money now, but the release strategy is what failed them. Netflix stopped making Blu-ray sets after the second season of Stranger Things. The Duffer Brothers have noted they are trying to make it happen, but it probably will not amount to anything until the series is complete. Not every new streaming movie or series has to be given a physical release, at least, that's what has been said. Because those originals will always be on those services, right?

Wrong, We Still Have Lost Media

Unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be the case anymore. Firstly, a brief rundown of lost media. Lost media essentially means exactly what it sounds like, movies (and tv eventually) that have been lost to time. This can mean it was damaged or just simply misplaced. Even thrown away. There are a lot of early films that have been lost to time. The Terror, released in 1928, was one of the first talkies, and certainly the first horror talkie. Sadly, that film has not survived the test of time and is lost.

Another example is the hit 60-year-running BBC show Doctor Who. Starting in 1963, Doctor Who kept its long-running sci-fi saga going by re-recording over tapes, and simply throwing them away when no longer useful. This resulted in a massive gap in episodes. 97 in total, currently, are missing from Doctor Who. Some have been found and returned, but some will likely be lost forever. Audio only remains from fans recording. More recently, in our own time, HBO Max has become infamous for cutting animated shows from their streaming catalog. The catch is, there simply is nowhere else to watch them. Even big hits like Westworld is gone. The shows, as long as they're removed, will never be able to be watched again.

We live in the easiest world to access media at the moment. So many movies and series are at our fingertips within just one streaming service, and there are so many now. It is pretty unacceptable that lost media is still a thing. These streaming services were meant to act like databases. Sure, some projects could move around to others because of rights issues, but nothing should be gone completely. Netflix especially, among the other streaming services, is meant to make it easy to watch our favorite movies and tv shows, but the nature of them seems to be changing.

The Importance of Physical Media

Keeping physical media alive is important. It means you own what you paid for. Another rising fear is regarding digital purchases. You don't own what you bought. That movie or tv show that was paid for can be pulled from the service it was purchased on at any moment. Licensing can run out, and it'll just be gone. Owning it on Blu-ray or DVD means you will have access to it forever. Most people have a Blu-ray (sometimes even supporting 4K) player right in their gaming consoles, and they should take advantage of that. It makes watching your favorites entirely more convenient than having to search all the streamers to find which one it was on.

Another convenience of owning physical media is not having to rely on paying for so many streaming services. Sure, they do help a lot on the stuff you don't happen to own, but cutting back is possible with that. Internet access is also a lot more of a problem for some people than you would think. Especially in rural communities, the internet can be spotty at most and make for a terrible watch experience. This is why I started collecting. Collecting doesn't mean it has to be anything you don't want it to be. Pick up as many or as few as you want. But go buy your favorite movies and tv shows at least. The ones you always find yourself putting on, or wanting to. It's always nice to own what you love. Vinyl has made a big comeback lately, let's do the same for Blu-rays and DVDs. We can't let it die, we need to help it grow.