After the opening credits, a stark blue screen appears to the sounds of bell chimes. The film is called Blue, and the image on-screen will not change for the duration of the film. Derek Jarman was a British filmmaker who pushed boundaries not just with his avant-garde films, but also for his outspoken voice as a gay man in the 20th century. Jarman was one of the strongest LGBT+ activists to come out of the 20th century film industry. He was a prolific filmmaker, painter, gardener, and he even did the set design for Ken Russell's controversial cult classic horror film The Devils. Blue is Jarman's final film, and a deeply personal one at that. The experimental film chronicles Jarman's fight with AIDS virus, which he had been diagnosed with in the mid '80s. Sadly, Jarman passed away from an AIDS related illness less than a year after finishing the film, but Blue stands as a monument to Jarman's life and art.

Tilda Swinton and Nigel Terry Helped Elevate This Stunning Experimental Work

Image via Channel 4

One might wonder how a film without any visuals even works. In Blue, the narrative is almost completely tied to its audio and sound design. Nigel Terry, a frequent collaborator of Jarman's, gives a stunning performance as the lead narrator of the film. Terry, who played King Arthur in the 1981 film Excalibur, carries the weight of an incredibly challenging role and plays that role perfectly. Along with Terry's nuanced, energized vocal performance, the film immerses its audience in a dynamic soundscape. The sounds of a shop bell ringing, a busy hospital, or even windswept mountains are all strikingly illustrated by the sound design of the film. Almost immediately, the film is sure to make its audience get swept up in the story and forget all about the unchanging visuals. It is a very difficult feat to pull off, but Jarman does it with ease.

This is helped by the film's unconventional structure. It shifts between real stories from Jarman's life and allegorical tales about a fictional character named Blue. This creates a dreamlike narrative and the added story ensures the film never feels slow paced. This also allows for brevity and creativity to be injected in between the undeniably bleak story about Jarman's experience with AIDS. There are even several musical interludes, including a song performed by Tilda Swinton. Jarman and Swinton were lifelong friends, with Swinton's first film appearance being Jarman's Carrvaggio, a biopic about the famed 16th century painter. Both Swinton and Nigel Terry's heavy involvement in the film make it just that much more impactful. These busy, talented, prolific, long-term collaborators gave phenomenal performances for their friend, who only had one chance left to make art.

Why Is 'Blue' So Important?

Image via Channel 4

Not only is Blue a phenomenal film, it is also easily one of the most important movies to come out of the late 20th century. Besides challenging the very form and style of conventional film, Jarman's project is one of the most essential movies about the human experience. The film documents a time in history where entire LGBTQ+ communities were dying out. Jarman had always made films that spoke to his experience as a gay man, but never had the film been so personal. This personal edge to the film paradoxically made it even more universal. Almost everyone has lost someone, has a good story about a role model, or struggles with mental and physical health. The film was humanizing in a time when many people were either afraid of AIDS patients or were flat out hateful towards anyone who contracted the illness. This humanization is baked into every level Blue.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The unchanging blue background is meant to replicate Jarman's own failing sight as complications with his illness caused him to only see in shades of blue. In the 79 minutes of the film, the audience is asked to imagine what it is like to be gay in the 20th century, which often included inhumane treatment from others and a continuous struggle with identity and loss. Jarman is able to recreate his tragedy in such an open and human way that it never feels overdramatic or pretentious. Instead, he manages to make a viewer laugh one minute and burst into tears the next. It is a feat of an undeniably powerful artist, and an undeniably powerful work of art.

Blue is available to watch on Kanopy in the U.S.

Watch on Kanopy