Bad Robot Productions, along with Glen Powell, Zipper Bros Films, and Dolphin Entertainment, announced that they had begun production on The Blue Angels, a documentary that is "chronicling a year in the cockpit with one of the most exclusive aviator teams in the world." It will be directed and edited by Paul Crowder and produced by Glen Zipper, Mark Monroe, Sean Stuart, Rob Stone, and Greg Wooldridge alongside Powell, J.J. Abrams, Hannah Minghella, and Bad Robot Productions. Dolphin Entertainment is co-financing the project with IMAX.

The experience will give audiences a never-before-seen look into the flight squadron and document the necessary speed, torque, and gravitational force required to pull off some of the flight maneuvers the unit does. Forming back in 1946, the Blue Angels continue to have one mission: "represent the armed services with teamwork and professionalism while inspiring a culture of excellence and service to the country." And this documentary project is meant to give audiences an understanding of not only the Blue Angels but the power in which these squadrons operate.

IMAX is helping to bring the story to life, and with it comes an immersive look into the Blue Angels. "The Blue Angels exemplify unity, trust, and teamwork, and I can't think of a better creative team to bring this inspirational story to the world through the expansive lens of IMAX," said John Turner, Head of Documentaries for IMAX. "This film marks a new beginning for IMAX's pioneering filmmaking, as the first in a next generation of IMAX documentaries combining the best in image capture technology and contemporary narrative storytelling."

This isn't the first time that Bad Robot and IMAX have worked together. Abrams, who is no stranger to action-packed films in the fantastical and fictional world, seems incredibly excited about the project. He had this to say:

"Bad Robot has been so lucky to collaborate with IMAX for years, and there isn't a project we've been more excited about doing together than our very first feature documentary, The Blue Angels. The creative team is incredible, the subject matter thrilling, and it feels so fitting that a film about the very best of the best will be shot in the most exceptional cinematic format available."

Glen Powell, who is set to star in the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick, is also excited to bring the real-life team to life for audiences. He shared the following:

"I made two naval aviation films back-to-back, lived on bases among our men and women in uniform, and learned firsthand what it takes for them to be the best of the best. After flying with the Blue Angels in an air show, I saw an incredible opportunity to make a world-class documentary."

You can read more about the film in the official synopsis:

“The Blue Angels” will follow the newest class of the storied Navy and Marine Corps flight squadron through intense training and into a season of heart-stopping aerial artistry, and the veterans on the team who, this year, will take their final flights. It will mark the first time the iconic blue and yellow F/A-18 Super Hornets will be featured in IMAX. The film will also capture the globe-spanning spectacle of this traveling air show through key members of the support staff on the ground, as well as from loved ones left at home.

The Blue Angels is currently slated for release in late 2023.

