The rip-roaring, high-flying spectacle of The Blue Angels is soaring into theaters this weekend with the new documentary from UFO director Paul Crowder and Collider has an exclusive sneak peek to prepare viewers to take flight. A deep dive behind the scenes of the Navy's elite Flight Demonstration Squadron, the film explores what the individual pilots behind the bright blue F/A-18 Super Hornets go through to don the crest and take part in the thrilling air shows that have been dazzling spectators for 75 years. Utilizing the IMAX format, it will also take viewers into the cockpits of the aircraft for a breathtaking new look at their demonstrations. The clip we can share shows the anticipation leading up to a performance, going into the thoughts of the pilots as they walk out in front of a crowd.

Each member of the Blue Angels marches out in slow motion and lines up to open the footage, evoking the feel of a Top Gun film in the process. This is the real deal, however, and one of the members comments on the nervousness he feels about how prepared he is to take flight as the team marches in unison to their respective jets. The camaraderie between the pilots and the crew around them is on display before they fire up their engines and line up to take flight with the crowd watching on. Once they're in the sky, the camera swaps from outside shots of the Angels roaring by to footage from within the cockpits, giving an incredible view of the tight coordination they fly in.

Being a Blue Angel requires a rigorous selection and training process, all of which will be explored throughout The Blue Angels. The preparation is meant to build up the pilots for an eight-month show season featuring at least 60 aerial displays across 30 locations in the U.S., along with one in Canada, that demands precision and endurance in equal measures to thrive as a member of the blue and gold. One thing Crowder's documentary especially wants to emphasize is the teamwork among the Angels past and present, including the team under Captain Brian Kesselring and incoming Commander Alexander P. Armatas shown in the film, who put their lives in each other's hands with every performance.

'The Blue Angels' Soar With a Talented Creative Team

Crowder puts his Eddie Award-winning skills from The Beatles: Eight Days a Week and Riding Giants to work behind the camera for The Blue Angels alongside an excellent production team. He reunites with the prolific J.J. Abrams from their time together on UFO, with the Emmy winner producing through his Bad Robot banner alongside Hannah Minghella, Sean Stewart, Glen Zipper, and Mark Monroe with Maren Domzalski and Bridget Topp as co-producers and Rob Stone, Greg Wooldridge, John Turner, Bill O’Dowd, and Emerson Davis. Also notably credited as a producer is Top Gun: Maverick veteran Glen Powell, who's having a moment right now in Hollywood between his starring roles in the highest-grossing live-action Shakespeare adaptation Anyone But You and the upcoming Twisters on the horizon. He arguably has the most experience with the Blue Angels, previously flying with them in the lead-up to his role as Hangman.

The Blue Angels will fly exclusively into IMAX theaters for one week only, starting May 17 before arriving on Prime Video on Thursday, May 26.