DC’s latest superhero offering Blue Beetle is out in theaters and has already clinched the top spot at the domestic box office. The movie does a good job of introducing the first Latino superhero to DC's theatrical universe while betting big on the box office. Director Ángel Manuel Soto introduces Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes, a.k.a the Blue Beetle, in a heartfelt and emotionally charged story. Now, the movie is getting a steelbook release, which will retail at $37.99 and is now available for pre-order. The two-disc pack comes with collectible packaging and will include the movie in Blu-Ray and 4K, allowing fans to enjoy the feature at home.

What’s Blue Beetle About?

Blue Beetle follows young college graduate Jaime who comes home to find things aren’t the same as he remembered. After he is given an ancient Scarab by Jenny Kord, he is chosen by the Scarab as its new host, bestowing him with a high-tech suit of armor with weapon-morphing capabilities. As he goes up against Carapax and Susan Sarandon’s villainous Victoria Kord, Jamie finds his family beside him in the fight. The movie delivers a fun, fresh outlook on a superhero tale, which is refreshing.

The movie features Maridueña as Jaime Reyes/Blue Beetle, Adriana Barraza as Nana – Jaime's grandmother, Damián Alcázar as Alberto Reyes – Jaime's father, Elpidia Carrillo as Rocio Reyes – Jaime's mother, Bruna Marquezine as Jenny Kord – Jaime's love interest, Raoul Max Trujillo as Conrad Carapax, Sarandon as Victoria Kord, and George Lopez as Rudy – Jaime's uncle. Additionally, Belissa Escobedo portrays Milagro Reyes, Jaime's younger sister, and Harvey Guillén portrays Dr. Sanchez.

It remains to be seen how the movie will fare at the box office as it arrived in theaters during a transitional phase between the outgoing DCEU and James Gunn and Peter Safran's incoming DCU. Recent releases like Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Black Adam, and The Flash underwhelmed at the box office.

Blue Beetle is currently in theaters. While the release date of the Steelbook is yet to be announced, you can pre-order it here. Fans outside the US can also purchase the Steelbook here. Check out Collider's interview with Soto below: