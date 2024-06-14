The Big Picture Blue Beetle animated series in development, possibility of Xolo Maridueña returning as hero in live-action. Future uncertain for property.

Audiences haven't seen the last of Blue Beetle, with Deadline reporting that an animated series based around the character is currently in development at Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios. The project is meant to build on the events of last year's movie, with the possibility of Xolo Maridueña returning as the hero in another live-action story on the table. However, the future remains uncertain for the property, while the studio works on the new universe created by James Gunn and Peter Safran. No cast members have been confirmed for the upcoming Blue Beetle animated series.

Ángel Manuel Soto, who directed last year's adventure about a recent college graduate gaining powers beyond his imagination, is attached to the new animated series as an executive producer. Cristian Martinez, known for his work on titles such as Women of the Movement and Good Trouble, will serve as the showrunner for the series. The report also states that Miguel Puga has been working on the title for a few months, although details regarding the story's premise are still being tightly kept under wraps. Nevertheless, Jaime Reyes' journey now has an opportunity to continue, after the movie disappointed by earning around $130 million at the worldwide box office.

Blue Beetle introduced Jaime Reyes as someone who didn't know what to do with his life after graduating college. But thanks to his sister, Milagro (Belissa Escobedo), he manages to get a job at Kord Industries. His access to the company leads to Jaime gaining powers from an ancient scarab. But Victoria Kord (Susan Sarandon) who wanted to take all the power for herself, wasn't happy about Jaime escaping with her prize. The narrative eventually led to the Reyes family being in danger in the middle of Victoria's quest to get the beetle back.

Where Does 'Blue Beetle' Fit in the DCU?

Ever since it was announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran would now be in control of the DC Universe, the creatives had been teasing the fact that stories originated in the DC Extended Universe would no longer be canon. If the upcoming Blue Beetle animated series leads to the return of Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes, an explanation would need to be provided regarding whether last year's movie is canon or not. In the meantime, the new franchise is set to begin in December, when Creature Commandos premieres on Max. After that, Superman will fly into theaters next summer, introducing audiences to how the world created by Gunn and Safran will work moving forward.

Blue Beetle is now available for streaming on Max.