While there has been a lot of turnover at DC over the last few years since James Gunn took over as the new creative head of the studio, one character who he assured had a place in the new universe was Blue Beetle. Blue Beetle made his big screen debut in the 2023 superhero flick of the same name that saw Cobra Kai veteran Xolo Maridueña step into the role of Jaime Reyes, aka Blue Beetle. It's already been announced that a Blue Beetle animated series is in the works with Maridueña set to return, and during a recent interview with Collider's own Aidan Kelley at the Saturn Awards, Maridueňa provided an optimistic update on the show, as well as speaking on how Blue Beetle fits into the future of the DCU:

"I know everyone at DC is working hard on our Blue Beetle animated show, so that's going to be a really great way as like Blue Beetle 1.5, 2.0, whatever you want to call it. I'm really excited to explore that side of things... and see how we can push the world of Palmera City over animation. And, you know, I'm ready for Superman to be the biggest movie this year so that we can throw Blue Beetle right back into where the heck he needs to be."

Few details are known about the upcoming Blue Beetle animated series in the works at DC beyond Maridueña's involvement, but it sounds like the studio is hitting the ground running with plans to get the series out on Max perhaps sooner than fans were expecting. Blue Beetle was originally designed as a straight-to-streaming movie, but the film was ultimately released in theaters, earning $130 million on a budget of $104 million. These numbers likely aren't exactly what Warner Bros. was hoping for in the returns department, but the movie earned strong reviews of 78% from critics and 91% from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, which was enough to earn Blue Beetle a spot in James Gunn's new DCU moving forward. It's also important to remember that Blue Beetle came out during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which prevented both stars and writers from promoting the film and certainly didn't help its box office chances.

What Does the Future of the DCU Look Like?

Fans have only dipped their toes into the DCU with the recent release of Creature Commandos, but Superman will offer the chance to dive in headfirst and see what James Gunn has in store for the new universe at DC. Creature Commandos has already been confirmed for a second season, and John Cena's Peacemaker is also returning with Season 2 later this year, just a few months after Superman flies into theaters. There are also several other DCU projects that have moved onto the production stage, including Lanterns starring Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler, along with Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow starring Milly Alcock and Jason Momoa.

The Blue Beetle animated series does not have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Blue Beetle on Max.