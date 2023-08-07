The Big Picture A new featurette gives fans an exciting behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming DC movie, Blue Beetle, featuring interviews with the cast and director.

Fans now have a new look at the upcoming DC movie that is about to hit the big screen, Blue Beetle. Screen Rant has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette which features interviews with the cast, as well as director Angel Manuel Soto. The movie is currently scheduled to be released on August 18.

The featurette sees cast members Xolo Maridueña (Blue Beetle/Jaime Reyes), Belissa Escobedo (Milagro Reyes), Bruna Marquezine (Jenny Kord), and George Lopez (Rudy Reyes) expressing excitement about being involved in the film. Blue Beetle will be notable for being the first DC superhero movie with a Latino lead. The featurette also shows a look at the film's storyboard art as well as a behind-the-scenes look at the action scenes before the CGI special effects. This includes a scene with Maridueña wearing wires and surrounded by green screens. The video also features Becky G talking about her role of voicing Khaji-Da. In the film, Khaji-Da is the voice of the alien scarab, which chooses Jaime as host.

Blue Beetle will also star Damian Alcazar and Elpidia Carrillo as Jamie's parents, Adriana Barraza as Jamie's grandmother, and Harvey Guillen as Dr. Sanchez. The film's villain will be Victoria Kord, played by Susan Sarandon. Raoul Max Trujillo will play Indestructible Man/Conrad Carpax. Blue Beetle was originally intended to premiere on HBO Max, along with the now canceled Batgirl movie. However, in December 2021, Warner Bros. announced that the film would be released in theaters instead. Although this will be the first time the character has appeared on the big screen, a live action version of Jaime Reyes did previously appear in the tenth season of Smallville, played by Jaren Brandt. In animation, the Jaime Reyes version of Blue Beetle previously appeared in Batman: The Brave and the Bold and Young Justice.

Image via DC

Blue Beetle's Future in the DC Universe

Blue Beetle and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be the final DCEU films released. A new DC Universe created by DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran is set to kick off with Superman: Legacy in 2025. Although created to be part of the DCEU, Soto has said that this version of Blue Beetle will have a future in the new DC Universe. "We are part of the universe, we are part of the world, we are part of the plans that they have been creating for future installments of the DCU," Soto said in June.

Blue Beetle is scheduled to be released on August 18. In the meantime, check out the behind-the-scenes featurette below: