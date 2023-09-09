The world of DC Comics has always been enriched by a rich tapestry of villains and heroes, having unique abilities. Among these iconic characters, Blue Beetle has repeatedly been on the forefront of depicting hero, courage and bravery. Follow through with characters with distinct and diverse backgrounds with their own backstories that captivate audiences through and through.

Blue Beetle’s got the right amount of humor, themes of family, and cool suits, to save the fate of the DC Universe. Even though the film faced its fair share of criticism, it's story-telling and creativity cannot be ignored. With that said, let’s take a look at all the great characters.

10 Carapax

Carapax (Raoul Trujillo) may have started off just as Victoria Kord’s bodyguard but ended up being a much bigger obstacle for our hero. Ignacio is a man of few words, but who needs convincing words, when his visual appearance is enough of a threat?

Every loyal henchman is bound to switch sides when they’ve had enough, and the scarring across Carapax’s body acts as strong grounds for him to resent Victoria. Once the viewers learn about the character’s tortured past, the terrifying brute suddenly becomes much more layered, and likable.

9 Rocio Reyes

Jaime’s mom, Rocio (Elpidia Carrillo) is a Mexican force to be reckoned with. The movie has a strong theme of family ties, which is only doubled through Rocio’s love and concern for her son. It didn’t help that Jaime had a killing machine AKA the Scarab, attached to him.

But Rocio proved that a movie is always better with a hero’s parents alive, rather than killed off for pathos purposes.A commendable personality for anyone inspired by the superhero parent mentality.

8 Alberto Reyes

Just like his wife, Rocio, Alberto (Damián Alcázar) brings constant parental love and guidance to the table, something most heroes aren’t lucky enough to experience. Every movie needs a parent like Alberto because he’s the ultimate nurturer, and, not to mention, Jaime’s biggest supporter. If it wasn’t for him, Jaime would have never embraced the Scarab’s calling.

Jaime’s dad proves useful in the movie countless times and provided his son the strength to push forward when it’s most important. At one point in Blue Beetle, Alberto explains that it’s always been his purpose to be there for his son when he needs him most. It’s made clear that Alberto’s character has a significant impact on Jaime’s struggle to accept the Blue Beetle mantle.

7 Milagro Reyes

Jaime wins the little sister lottery because Milagro (Belissa Escobedo) is one of the movie’s best characters. She’s a strong source of sarcastic wit, and best of all, knows what she wants. Plus, Milagro isn’t one to back down from a challenge, as seen a bunch of times throughout Blue Beetle.

Everyone’s a fan of the older-younger sibling dynamic, which Jaime and Milagro’s relationship proves perfectly time and time again. Jaime’s sister may tease him over his optimism, but she’s always got his back. Superheroes really are better when they’ve got their family’s support. Why did they need to hide their powers, again does anyone have a clue?

6 Nana

Is giving a reason necessary for why Nana (Adriana Barraza) is such a loved character? When the family is down on their luck, and it seems like all hope is lost, that's when Nana shines the brightest and encourages the family to fight back.

Without Nana, the family would be lost and Jaime might have been as good as dead. She’s spunky, adorable, and not to mention, hilarious. Plus, she knows how to wield weapons. Have you ever met a more incredible grandma? It’s impossible to not love Nana.

5 Doctor Sanchez

The character’s real name is José Francisco Morales Rivera de la Cruz (Harvey Guillén). He was a scientist who worked for Kord Industries and worked with Victoria, who referred to him as Sanchez because she’d rather not learn his real name.

Sanchez chases Jaime Reyes in order to extract Khaji-Da from his brain. But in a twist of events, Jose decides to betray Victoria because of her wicked nature, and in doing so, stands up for himself in the process. Sadly, the character’s screen time is short-lived because he is killed by Ignacio Carapax, RIP.

4 Victoria Kord

Even though she is an original character created for the movie, Victoria (Susan Sarandon) proved that she belongs in the Blue Beetle Universe. Because if you’re looking for a convincing enough villain to pose a threat to the 22-year-old hero, it’s her. Victoria is introduced as the previous Blue Beetle, Ted Kord’s sister. She takes over Kord Industries as the CEO when her brother goes missing.

The movie quickly establishes Victoria’s plans of using the scarab to gain control over the world as a deadly weapon manufacturer. But when the scarab falls into Jaime’s hands, it’s made clear that she won’t stop till she gets the Scarab back. And she doesn’t mind getting her hands dirty, either. Who doesn’t love a power-hungry villain? You can’t go wrong with the classics.

3 Uncle Rudy

Every movie needs a funny character, and Jaime's enigmatic uncle fits the role perfectly. Uncle Rudy (George Lopez) is an unpredictable tech genius, conspiracy theorist, and is also shown to be strongly anti-establishment. He constantly warns the family about the government working alongside corporations like Kord Industries. That’s not all though.

Jaime’s uncle is a valuable member of the Blue Beetle support system thanks to his knowledge about Ted Kord and his gadgets, but the man’s quippy one-liners are what steal the show. But the movie later proves that he isn’t just there for laughs - there’s wisdom behind his wise-cracking jokes. That’s why viewers love him so much!

2 Jenny Kord

DC Comics and Blue Beetle fans already love Jenny Kord (Bruna Marquezine). But the fact that she played an important part in the movie makes fans love her even more. Because she’s not just part of the movie as Jaime’s love interest, she also acts as a key to the history of the Blue Beetle mantle. Three individuals took on the title of Blue Beetle: Dan Garret, Ted Kord, and Jaime Reyes. Other than Jaime, Dan Garrett and Ted Kord are acknowledged as vital pieces of the superhero’s legacy.

Jenny, the daughter of Ted Kord, is the catalyst that causes Jaime to fuse with the Scarab, and her deeper connection to the artifact’s history also acts as a driving force for the movie’s events.She, no doubt, has the most knowledge when it comes to the Scarab, and without her, Jaime probably would have never taken on the Blue Beetle mantle to begin with. Everyone should say thank you to Jenny Kord.

1 Jaime Reyes

It’s no shocker that Jaime (Xolo Maridueña) is crowned the best character. He’s the star of the show and the protagonist in Blue Beetle. The film’s hero is a breath of fresh air, and his journey from a normal college student to DC’s version of a spider bite turned superhero, is enjoyed to the fullest. Plus, Xolo’s Cobra Kai days definitely came in handy for his Blue Beetle performance. But he doesn’t get all the credit for the stellar action scenes, the Scarab has a significant role to play, too.

Jaime’s relationship with the Scarab may have started off on a rough note, but over the span of the movie’s events, both host and alien parasite are able to find common ground, and successfully fuse. The bond he shares with the Scarab, Khaji-Da (Becky G) becomes so strong that the alien suit takes Jaime’s concerns to heart as well. One example of this is when Jaime nearly goes against his own principles to take a life. Khaji-Da intervenes by stopping him and offers the same advice the host had shared with the sentient being earlier in the film.To add to this, Khaji-Da even shows Jaime why he should have compassion for the concerned enemy. The only character that comes close to Jaime in terms of likability, has to be the Scarab. If it wasn’t for Jaime and the Scarab, Blue Beetle arguably wouldn’t be as big of a success.

