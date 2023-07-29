The Big Picture Blue Beetle, the first Latinx hero in the DC live-action theatrical roster, will be introduced in an upcoming feature film, accompanied by a wide range of merchandise.

The movie follows Jaime, who becomes the host to an ancient Scarab and gains superpowers to combat evil forces seeking to exploit alien technology.

With previous DC films failing to captivate audiences, the success of Blue Beetle is crucial, as it aims to make a strong impression by blending humor and relatability in its storytelling.

We are days away from WBD’s next superhero offering Blue Beetle, the Xolo Maridueña-led feature will introduce first Latinx hero in the DC roster and will take fans on a ride before James Gunn’s Gods and Monsters timeline kicks off DCU. Ahead of the release of the feature the studio has launched a plethora of merchandise to celebrate its latest addition.

Now fans can own a Blue Beetle build-a-bear costume, based on the new suit of the character, with all the powers of the Scarab. The line also includes Funko Pops, McFarlane toys, mugs, shirts, and more. A perfect addition to fans of the character. The character has a long history in DC mythos running all the way back to the Golden Age of comics when a couple of iterations of the character entertained fans. So, the movie will introduce a new set of audiences to the character which already has a huge comic fan base.

What’s Blue Beetle About?

The movie will follow Jaime, who returns from college to find that home isn’t exactly the way he left it. As fate will have it, he will be chosen by an ancient Scarab, an alien biotechnology relic, to be its symbiotic host. With his new superpowers, Jaime goes up against the evil forces that want to take advantage of alien technology.

Image via DC

The previously released marketing material paints a fresh, fun picture of the new superhero tale. While DC heroes like their identity to be shrouded in mystery, Jaime’s family is by his side during his transformation in the trailer, which makes the entire situation pretty hilarious and relatable. The final trailer of the feature teased Jaime going up against Carapax and Susan Sarandon’s Victoria Kord, who seems to be a corporate villain in the same vein as Lex Luthor.

While Barbie did wonders at the box office for Warner Bros Discovery, DC Studios is yet to give the studio a hit this year. Previous attempts such as Shazam 2, The Flash, and Black Adam, did not hold the audience’s attention, so the stakes are high for Blue Beetle to make a good impression. The movie also casts Adriana Barraza as Nana, Jaime's grandmother, Damián Alcázar as Alberto Reyes, Jaime's father, Elpidia Carrillo as Rocio Reyes, Jaime's mother, Bruna Marquezine as Jenny Kord, Jaime's love interest, Raoul Max Trujillo as Conrad Carapax, and George Lopez as Rudy. Furthermore, Belissa Escobedo portrays Milagro Reyes, Jaime's younger sister, and Harvey Guillén portrays Dr. Sanchez.

Blue Beetle will hit theaters on August 18. You can check out the build-a-bear costume available starting November 30 down below: