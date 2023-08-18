Jaime's time is finally here, and he is not alone, as DC's first Latino superhero is joined by a colorful cast of family members who are with him in every step of the journey. The highly anticipated film comes at a much-needed time for DC as the studio is still reeling from a disappointing 2023 so far after the disappointing box office returns of Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Flash. Blue Beetle comes as a breath of fresh air with no connection to any broader cinematic universe and a genuinely stand-alone film that focuses on Jaime's story and the struggles of those around him. The film is also a major breakthrough moment in Hollywood, as the first comic book movie with a predominantly Latino cast and talent behind the camera. The DC film has been well received by critics and has been praised for its fresh storytelling, strong representation of Latin American culture, and standout performances from the cast members.

Director Angel Manuel Soto's film is a coming-of-age story for our hero Jaime Reyes and an exploration of his Mexican roots, his bond with his loving and close-knit family, and the power that the scarab unlocks within him, which he has to come to terms with. James Gunn has also confirmed that this version of Blue Beetle will be part of the DCU going forward, so the film's developments and characters are expected to carry on their story. Here is a guide to all actors and characters they play in the movie.

Blue Beetle Release Date 2023-08-18 Director Angel Manuel Soto Cast Xolo Mariduena, Susan Sarandon, Raoul Max Trujillo, Harvey Guillen, George Lopez, Elpidia Carrillo Main Genre Superhero Genres Superhero, Action, Adventure

Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes/Blue Beetle

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Blue Beetle is one earliest superheroes to appear in the DC Comics library, as the character first debuted in Mystery Men Comics #1 way back in 1939. Over the years, there have been three different versions of Blue Beetle in the comics - Dan Garrett, the first Blue Beetle, was an archaeologist who fought crime with the power of a blue scarab he found in Egypt, and was the mentor of the second Blue Beetle, Ted Kord, who was a genius inventor and martial artist, who made his own gadgets to continue the legacy. The third Blue Beetle is Jaime Reyes, who just so happens to be the focus of this very film.

Jaime is a recent college graduate living with his family in Palmera City, who's looking for a job, and his search brings him to Kord Industries where he gets introduced to the sentient scarab, that chooses to attach with him and makes him the Blue Beetle.

Xolo Maridueña was cast to play Blue Beetle back in 2021, the night before he made an appearance at the Red Carpet premiere of James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. The Cobra Kai star had a lot riding on his shoulders, as the first Latino actor to lead a superhero film, but with his undeniable charm and earnest performance, Maridueña has received unanimous praise for his lovable portrayal of Jaime, and we can't wait to see where he pops up next in the DC universe.

Related:'Blue Beetle’: All the Easter Eggs in DC’s Latest Superhero Film

Becky G as Khaji-Da

Image via Lionsgate

Khaji-Da is the voice of the scarab, an alien entity, and artificial intelligence created by the intergalactic conquering aliens, Reach, that attaches itself to Jaime Reyes and gives him the power of the Blue Beetle. Khaji-Da is the Venom to Jaime's Eddie Brock, and fights him over control of his body, but also gives him the ability to conjure any weapon he can imagine.

Singer-songwriter Becky G voices Khaji-Da in the film and brings a lot more personality to the character than just another AI interface. Although known primarily for her music, namely her full-length albums 'Mala Santa' and 'Esquemas', Becky G also has some major acting credentials to her name, including playing the Yellow Ranger in the 2017 Power Rangers film.

Bruna Marquezine as Jenny Kord

Image via Warner Bros.

Brazilian star Bruna Marquezine plays Jenny Kord, daughter of the former Blue Beetle and founder of Kord Industries, Ted Kord. Bruna Marquezine started as a child actress who appeared in several children's TV shows and telenovelas over the years including Mulheres Apaixonadas, América, and Em Familia, and is a popular face in Brazil along with being a well-known supermodel and regular attendee at fashion shows like New York Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week.

Jenny Kord is an original character, created for the movie, and is the love interest of Jaime. Jenny is responsible for turning Jaime into the Blue Beetle and helps him understand the origins of his new powers, and also sides with the Reyes family to help them take down the villains with the help of her dad's technology.

Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord

Custom Image by Jefferson Chacon

Victoria Kord is another original character created for the movie and is the older sister of Ted Kord, who takes over Kord Industries as the CEO when her brother goes missing. Victoria seeks the power of the scarab to gain control over the world as a deadly weapon manufacturer, but when the scarab gets out of her hand and falls into the lap of Jaime, she'll not stop at anything before she gets the scarab back.

Academy Award-winner Susan Sarandon plays Victoria Kord, the primary antagonist in the film, and brings necessary gravitas to the film with her experience, as the five-time Oscar-nominated actress, for the films Dead Man Walking, The Client, Lorenzo's Oil, Thelma and Louise, and Atlantic City, plays her first comic-book movie role. Before Sarandon was cast in the role, Academy Award-nominee Sharon Stone was in talks to play the villainess.

George Lopez as Uncle Rudy

Image via Warner Bros

Comedian and actor George Lopez plays Rudy Reyes in the film, Jaime's animated and enigmatic uncle. Lopez is best known for his ABC special The George Lopez Show and his various stand-up specials where the comedian talks about his Latin American culture. He has also appeared in several films and TV shows over the years, including The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl 3-D and Real Women Have Curves.

Uncle Rudy is an unpredictable tech genius with his own troubles with the law, conspiracy theories, and strong opinions on everything. He helps Jaime with his makeshift tech and his knowledge about Ted Kord and his gadgets, but he steals the show as the comic relief with his smart and quippy one-liners delivered to perfection by George Lopez.

Belissa Escobedo as Milagro Reyes

Image via Warner Bros.

Milagro is Jaime's younger sister, who is with her brother every step of the way. Milagro believes in her brother and works with him at the Kord's villa to protect their family home from being taken away. Played by the rising young actress Belissa Escobedo, with previous credentials that include Hocus Pocus 2, American Horror Story, and The Baker and the Beauty, Milagro is smart, sassy, opinionated, and isn't afraid to call people out on their prejudices.

Raoul Max Trujillo as Conrad Carapax

Image via DC Studios

Victoria Kord might be the primary antagonist of Blue Beetle, but she needs someone to challenge Blue Beetle physically and provide obstacles for him that require action scenes to resolve. Carapax is a classic Blue Beetle villain from the comics often called The Indestructible Man, and in the film acts as Victoria Kord's enforcer who Jaime goes up against in the third act.

Raoul Max Trujillo plays Carapax with a lot of care and heart, and is perhaps best known for playing Zero Wolf, the ruthless Mayan slave catcher in Apocalypto, and has appeared in several movies and TV shows like Sicario, Riddick, and Banshee.

Adriana Barraza as Nana

Image via Warner Bros.

There is nothing more iconic than a Mexican grandma, and Jaime's Nana certainly lives up to that. Nana is the sweetest and the most lovable, but also the most cunning and savage when she needs to be, and she always has Jaime's back. Nana even gets to be a part of the action, with experience from her rebel past and shoots a machine gun as seen in the trailer.

Adriana Barraza brings the crowd-favorite Nana to life in the film, and the celebrated veteran Mexican actress has appeared in several films over the years, particularly well-known for her roles in Alejandro González Iñárittu's Babel and Amores Perros.

Related:Where to Watch & Stream 'Blue Beetle': Find Showtimes

Elpidia Carrillo as Rocio Reyes

Image via Warner Bros.

Prolific Mexican actress Elpidia Carrillo plays Jaime's mother, Rocio Reyes, in the film. Jaime's mom is protective and always worried about her son like every Mexican mom, and that only gets stronger when your son is attached to a killing machine. Elpidia has starred in several well-known movies in her long career, from Salvador to Predator 2, and was most recently seen as Sonia Perez in the acclaimed teen drama Euphoria

Damián Alcázar as Roberto Reyes

Image via Warner Bros.

Damián Alcázar plays Jaime's father in Blue Beetle. Plagued by recent a heart attack, Roberto Reyes loses out on work, which puts their house in jeopardy and sends Jaime into anxiety. Jaime's dad is also part of a crucial scene in Blue Beetle, which is a reference to the famous candle scene in the classic Mexican film Macario, which is sure to tug at your heartstrings. Alcázar has starred in various roles over the years, including The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian and Herod's Law.

Harvey Guillén as Dr. Sanchez

Image via Warner Bros.

Rounding out the cast is Harvey Guillén as Dr. Sanchez, who works for Victoria Kord despite where his heart lies. Harvey Guillén, best known for his role in What We Do in the Shadows, brings a sweet likability to this role, just as he did with Perrito in Push in Boots: The Last Wish. Guillén also voices Nightwing in the Harley Quinn animated series currently airing on Max.