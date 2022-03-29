According to The Wrap, Sharon Stone is set to join the DCEU in Warner Bros.’s Blue Beetle as the villainous Victoria Kord, an original character made for the film. Additionally, the upcoming superhero film adds Raoul Max Trujillo (Mayans M.C.) as another villain, Carapax the Indestructible Man.

Stone will be sharing the screen with Cobra Kai's Xolo Maridueña, who plays Jaime Reyes, Blue Beetle himself. Although Stone seems to serve as the primary antagonist, Trujillo fills out the film's rogues' gallery as the Indestructible Man. Details remain scarce about the plot but expect the two villains to have vital connections with each other. The latest additions to the cast join a stacked Latin-led ensemble including Harvey Guillén, Belissa Escobedo, and Brazilian star Bruna Marquezine.

While Victoria Kord can not be found in the comics, her last name certainly rings a bell. Those familiar with the source material know that the man who donned the alien suit before Jaime Reyes was Ted Kord, a genius scientist and occasional member of the Justice League. It is unclear if the film will be including Ted, or gender-swapping him for Victoria, but the inclusion of a Kord isn't to be ignored. In the comics, Carapax the Indestructible Man uses “indestructible" technology invented by Jarvis Kord and his nephew Ted.

An official synopsis is not available, but we can expect the film to follow the teenage superhero Jaime Reyes, a Mexican-American living in El Paso that discovers an alien scarab called Blue Beetle. The extraterrestrial attaches to his spine, granting him armor and increased speed and strength. Plus, the ability to create weapons and shields on the fly, not unlike Green Lantern. The first DC film featuring a Latinx superhero will be helmed by Puerto Rican director Angel Manuel Soto, adapting the Blue Beetle script by Mexican writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer.

This isn't the first time Stone will have played a villain for a DC film. Once upon a time, in 2004 to be exact, Stone appeared in the Halle Berry-led Catwoman flick as the feline's main adversary. The comic-book film has aged as poorly as milk, but thankfully, not Stone herself. Since then, the Oscar-nominated actress has appeared in a bevy of movies and TV shows outside of the superhero realm. She is currently set to appear opposite Kaley Cucco in the second season of HBO Max's The Flight Attendant.

The live-action Blue Beetle adaptation is expected to premiere exclusively in theaters on August 18, 2023.

