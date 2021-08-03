We are one step closer to seeing Blue Beetle in action as Xolo Maridueña has been cast to star as the DC superhero for HBO Max. Angel Manuel Soto, who rose to fame with 2020’s Charm City Kings, will direct the adaptation from a script by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer.

The Wrap broke the news about the casting, with the casting becoming official when Maridueña and Soto arrived at The Suicide Squad's world premiere on August 2nd. The Hollywood Reporter's Aaron Couch reported that Warner Bros. executives offered the role to the rising actor the night before over dinner.

Blue Beetle will center around the superhero’s third incarnation named Jaime Reyes, a Mexican-American teenager who finds himself bonded with an alien scarab.

Audiences will likely recognize Maridueña from Cobra Kai, where he plays Miguel Diaz, a high schooler who quickly becomes the mentee of Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Anyone familiar with his acting will know that he is an up-and-coming talent, so seeing him potentially snag a major role such as this is exciting. Outside of the YouTube Red turned Netflix Original, he has been seen in episodes of Parenthood, Rush Hour, and even Twin Peaks: The Return.

RELATED: New 'Transformers' Movie in the Works From 'Daredevil' Writer, 'Blue Beetle' DirectorWith Maridueña officially on board, Blue Beetle will become the first Latinx superhero to headline his own film in the DC Expanded Universe. The film is expected to begin production in early 2022, with more casting details expected to be released throughout the year. The bad news is that DC is keeping their Latino-led movies as streaming only, with Leslie Grace's Batgirl movie also going to HBO Max. It remains to be seen where Sasha Calle's Supergirl will go after she debuts in The Flash.

As previously stated, Blue Beetle will focus on Jaime Reyes, introduced during the Infinite Crisis series in 2006. Although he has been featured in media such as animated television shows and video games, this new film will be his first foray into live-action.

Blue Beetle does not currently have a release date, but all three seasons of Cobra Kai are streaming on Netflix.

