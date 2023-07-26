The Big Picture Blue Beetle, played by Xolo Maridueña, is an obscure character with a rich history in DC comics dating back to 1939.

The character has gone through several iterations, with Jaime Reyes being the most recent version of Blue Beetle.

Blue Beetle has been a B-level hero until joining Justice League International and teaming up with Booster Gold, finding a new level of popularity as a goofy superhero duo.

Next month, DC comics will be introducing a buggy little guy that has yet to leap to the big screen. Cobra Kai and Parenthood star Xolo Maridueña plays the titular heroic role in Blue Beetle, the first chapter in the more obscure DC character's story. Directed by Angel Manuel Soto and written by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, Blue Beetle follows Maridueña's Jaime Reyes, a teenager who becomes the chosen one to host an ancient alien relic's armor. Following the mixed critical reception of Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and The Flash, Blue Beetle could be the superhero movie we need right now, as it really has a chance to inject some life not only into the DC universe's box office but the superhero genre as a whole. But before we head to theaters, let's get to know the history of Blue Beetle on the pages of DC comics.

Blue Beetle Has Been Around Longer Than You Think

The Jaime Reyes iteration of the character in the movie is only the most recent version of a hero that dates back to 1939, one of the first superheroes to grace the comics. Created by Charles Nicholas Wojtkoski for Fox Publications Mystery Men Comics, the original Blue Beetle was Dan Garret, a police officer that wore a bulletproof costume and got increased speed and strength from taking Vitamin 2X. He was given his own comic strip that debuted in The Boston Evening Transcript in January 1940, a strip that would see a young Jack Kirby illustrate for a time. While he wasn't Superman or Batman's level of popular, Blue Beetle was popular enough to land a radio serial. But when the Golden Age of comics came to an end following World War II, Fox Publications went out of business, and Fox's stable of heroes, including Blue Beetle, were picked up by Charlton Comics.

Charlton brought the character back in 1964, but not entirely the same one. This Blue Beetle was Dan Garrett, who inherited an extra "T" in his surname. Garrett wasn't a police officer either, but an archaeologist who came to be in possession of an ancient Egyptian scarab. The scarab gave Garrett a host of powers including increased strength and speed, the power of flight, and the ability to shoot energy blasts. This Blue Beetle wasn't as popular as his predecessor, so in 1966 Charlton, having brought on comic legend Steve Ditko, gave Ditko the freedom to create a new Blue Beetle, named Ted Kord. Kord, a genius inventor and athlete, was a student of Garrett's, and when Kord discovered his uncle was a criminal with his eyes set on world domination, he teamed up with Garrett to stop him. When Garrett passed away he gave Kord the scarab, and Kord became the second (third?) Blue Beetle.

When Did Blue Beetle Join the DC Universe?

Even though Kord now had the scarab, it didn't work for him. No problem! He just created a number of gadgets, a hovering Bug ship, and trained hard to become a crime fighter like Garrett. His wealth certainly didn't hurt (cough, cough, Batman). When Charlton Comics went out of business in the mid-1980s, DC bought the rights to the characters. The timing could not have been any better, with DC being on the verge of releasing not one but two iconic series that redefined the medium: 1985's Crisis on Infinite Earths and 1986's Watchmen. As told by Alan Moore, the original vision for Watchmen was to use the Charlton characters. Wisely, the decision was made not to use them after all as the series would have effectively limited what DC could do with them afterward. Instead, Moore used the characters as a basis for the characters in his series: The Question inspired Rorschach, Captain Atom became Dr. Manhattan, the Comedian was based on Peacemaker, and the Ted Kord Blue Beetle was an obvious inspiration for Nite Owl.

DC used Crisis on Infinite Earths #1 to bring the Charlton characters into the DC Earth-one universe. Blue Beetle would land his own DC series, one that ran for two years, but he never really moved past a B-level hero until he joined the ranks of Justice League International. This is where Kord would meet fellow B-level hero Booster Gold, and the two not only hit it off on page, but found a new level of popularity as a pair of goofy heroes who took on many adventures together. As for the scarab, Kord lost it on a trek to the Rock of Eternity, home of the wizard, Shazam. During Infinite Crisis, Kord was killed by Lord Maxwell, and the scarab made its way from the Rock of Eternity (destroyed during the same event) to the current Blue Beetle, Jaime Reyes.

Xolo Maridueña Plays Jaime Reyes in 'Blue Beetle'

Jaime found the scarab in El Paso, Texas, and took it home. That night, the scarab came to life and fused itself onto Jaime's spine, becoming a living suit of armor. With it came the regular ho-hum powers like flight, strength, and a number of new ones including energy manipulation, weapon formation, and more. The scarab is either a piece of alien tech or it's a magical item, so the easy answer is that it's both. The scarab also comes with AI, which Jaime has bonded with. Booster Gold, a fast friend of Kord, took Jaime under his wing as a mentor, before the pair traveled back in time to prevent Kord's death, giving Booster Gold his friend back and Jaime the benefit of two mentors.

How much of the comic book history of the character is referenced in Blue Beetle is unknown, but there are definitely a few nods from what we've seen so far. We know the suit works the same way it does in the comics, and has an AI that Jaime interacts with. There is a Bug ship, and since Jaime has no need for one really, it must have come from Kord's time as the Blue Beetle. We also know that Kord, at the very least, is involved somehow, given that the villain of the movie is Victoria Kord (Susan Sarandon), Ted's sister. There's also a high degree of probability that Booster Gold is involved, given the character's popularity as Blue Beetle's friend, and the fact that a new series featuring the hero was part of James Gunn and Peter Safran's initial announcement about their DCU. Time will tell, of course, but no one can ever say there isn't enough history for the movie to pull from.