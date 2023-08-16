The Big Picture Blue Beetle, the upcoming DC film, has been hailed as a "massive win for DC" and a love letter to Latino culture.

Blue Beetle, the upcoming DC film, has been described as a "massive win for DC" and "a love letter to Latino culture" after first reactions were released, and for director Angel Manuel Soto, it was vital that the film managed to bring that personal touch but also, that the film slotted in seamlessly with the already-existing properties within the world of DC Comics, a high-wire balancing act that it appears the director has managed to pull off with some aplomb.

Speaking with Collider's Steve Weintraub, Soto revealed that they tried hard to incorporate as many Easter Eggs as possible—including a sign advertising LexCorp, the company founded and run by arch-villain Lex Luthor, soon to be seen in Superman: Legacy—within reason of course, but noted that not everything could be approved by the higher-ups at DC (in particular, James Gunn), due to the film's current existence within a slightly different DC universe at this time.

"Yeah, there are definitely things that we wanted to put in that they were like, “No,” because it might attach it to a different universe or something," said Soto. "Of course, we went hard with all the Easter eggs that we could; we wanted to have as much as we could. When building the city, this cosmopolitan city that has all these neon lights and that has all these holographic elements to it, we wanted to make it feel like it also belongs to the greater DC Universe, and Lexcorp is Lexcorp."

As It Was, So It Will Be

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Soto added that the addition of Gotham Law School fell under the same purview—if Gotham Law School has always existed in DC comics, it stands to reason that it will continue to exist in the stories going forward, and so if that's the case, why not include it? In his own words:

"The same thing with Gotham law school, Gotham is Gotham. That will never disappear within the lore of the superheroes, so why not have our hero also exist in a world that is affected by all these other legacies?"

Gunn has also noted that this will not be the last we see of Xolo Maridueña in the title role, adding that the character will continue in his new DC Universe, the first project of which will be the upcoming animated series, Creature Commandos, which you can read about here.