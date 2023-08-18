The Big Picture Director Ángel Manuel Soto reveals that a scene showcasing the Reyes family dynamic didn't make it to the theatrical release of Blue Beetle.

When Blue Beetle premieres this week, Brazilian fans will have a lot to celebrate: One of their own, soap opera star Bruna Marquezine is making her debut in a Hollywood blockbuster, and even though the trailer makes it clear that she’ll be an integral part of the movie, director Ángel Manuel Soto told Collider that we won’t be able to see everything she did in front of the camera.

During the interview, Soto told our Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub that, as in practically every movie, some tough decisions have to be made in the editing room so that a movie ends up with the runtime that the studio likes. Sometimes we lose a lot, sometimes a little, but the filmmaker was kind enough to describe one of his favorite scenes that we won’t able to see on the big screen this Friday:

"There was a really pretty scene that showed [the Reyes] family dynamic in front of Jenny [Bruna Marquezine]. Jenny arrives, and there's the chaos, and then they go out and save– you know. But in between those moments, there was a beautiful dynamic of the family and just Jenny witnessing and absorbing it all. You can see in her amazing performance how much she longed for that experience, and it was a really pretty scene. If the family already had that chemistry there, it was more festive chemistry. It was very nice. I miss that scene.”

There Might Be Hope For Blue Beetle Deleted Scenes

The Reyes family dynamic is also showcased in the Blue Beetle trailer. With many members, they are all opinionated and overprotective of Jaime (Xolo Maridueña). It makes sense that Jenny and a lot of other people would long for a family like that, since it’s pretty common for kids and adolescents to inhabit a home in which dialogue is rare and parents can end up feeling like strangers.

Of course, just because the scene isn’t in the theatrical release it doesn’t mean that we won’t ever get to see it. It just means that Blue Beetle fans will have an extra reason to anticipate the home release of the movie, which often comes with deleted scenes – and, if we’re lucky, we even get an extended cut that lets us feel how the scene would play in the context of the movie.

