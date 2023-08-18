The Big Picture Blue Beetle earned a modest $3.3 million at Thursday previews, setting the stage for its battle with Barbie at the box office.

Critics have praised Blue Beetle as a fresh addition to the DC Comics film franchise, with a respectable 79% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Director Angel Manuel Soto confirmed that Blue Beetle is part of the future plans for the DC Universe, and fans can expect plenty of DC Easter eggs in the film.

Blue Beetle has made its first tentative steps at the box office, with Variety reporting that the DC Comics adaptation scored a modest $3.3 million at Thursday previews. Originally set to release straight to streaming via Max, the film earned itself a theatrical release at the behest of director Angel Manuel Soto. Blue Beetle is set to do battle with the cinematic juggernaut Barbie this weekend for the number one spot at the box office.

Projections pit Blue Beetle’s opening weekend performance to earn anywhere between $25 million to $32 million, just enough to pip the projections for Barbie ($17 million to $20 million), which is still going strong in its fifth week of release. Starring Xolo Mariduena as college grad Jaime Reyes, Blue Beetle follows Reyes as he comes into contact with an ancient relic of alien tech called the Scarab. The Scarab chooses Jaime as its symbiotic host, shrouding him in a suit of armor, thus transforming him into the titular hero of the Blue Beetle. The film’s cast is rounded out by the likes of Susan Sarandon, Raoul Max Trujillo, Harvey Guillen, George Lopez and Elpidia Carrillo.

How Have Critics Received ‘Blue Beetle?’

In Collider’s review, Blue Beetle ‘feels like a breath of fresh air,’ as it focuses on smaller stakes compared to some of the bigger projects in DC Comics’ stuttering film franchise. Consensus across critics appears to be positive, with Rotten Tomatoes listing the film’s critics’ score at a respectable 79%. With a Latin lead and strong Latin cast, a relative first in the superhero genre, there’s another reason why Blue Beetle is worth seeing. One item of concern among fans is the question of whether Blue Beetle will be included going forward in the DCU, and whether the character and emerging film franchise will be a part of James Gunn’s plans, but fans needn’t worry as Blue Beetle director Soto has previously confirmed the film is a part of things going forward and there are plenty of DC easter eggs to look out for throughout the film that can only back up Soto's claims.

Image via DC

Blue Beetle opens wide in theaters Friday, 18 August, and you can check out Collider’s handy guide for all the show times in your favorite cinemas. Before you sit down in front of the big screen for this latest DC Comics cinematic adventure, make sure to check out Collider’s interview with the film’s director below.