Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Blue Beetle'DC's latest hero has received the big screen treatment it deserves with Blue Beetle. Already making a solid impression on critics and fans, it's hard to believe that there was a time when Blue Beetle was going to skip theaters for a release on Max. Thankfully, director Ángel Manuel Soto's delightful and fun feature film was able to stand tall among DC's finest.

Being a superhero film set in the expanding (and occasionally confusing) DC Cinematic Universe, you better believe that Jaime Reyes' (Xolo Maridueña) is packed with Easter eggs and references. To see which DC Comics are represented and what other references made the cut, here is every Easter egg we could spot in Blue Beetle.

Green Lantern Sneaks into the Opening Credits

The opening credits of Blue Beetle feature more than a few references to DC Comics, many of which get expanded upon later in the film. One frame features a blink-and-you'll-miss-it nod to a classic Justice League member. As fans of the Blue Beetle comics know, the Scarab that grants Jaime Reyes his powers is of extra-terrestrial origin. A still from the credits sees the Scarab coming into contact with a green light in space, which almost certainly hints that a Green Lantern came into contact with the super-suit at some point.

Welcome to Palmera City

Image via DC Studios

As Uncle Rudy (George Lopez) mentions later, where Superman has Metropolis and The Flash has Central City, Blue Beetle has Palmera City. A location that has not been seen in DC's filmography before, Palmera City is typically located somewhere in Texas in the comics. However, the film's version of Palmera City is clearly inspired by Miami, Florida, being more of a tropical coastal city.

LexCorp and Daily Planet Ads

Image via DC Studios

Though Palmera City is a long way from Metropolis, Blue Beetle still references the Man of Steel and his bald arch-nemesis. Through the various landscape shots of the ultra-high-tech skyscrapers of Palmera City, ads can be seen for the devious corporation of LexCorp, which is of course overseen by billionaire psychopath, Lex Luthor. Another Metropolis company represented is The Daily Planet - the newspaper company that Superman works for using the alter ego of Clark Kent.

KORD Industries

Custom Image by Jefferson Chacon

DC Comics has no shortage of shady tech corporations, and this time it's KORD Industries. Named after Ted Kord, the original Blue Beetle who we'll go into more detail about later, the tech conglomerate is a competitor to the likes of Wayne Tech and Queen Consolidated.

RELATED: 'Blue Beetle's Director Wanted to Make Sure It Felt Like It Belonged in the DCU

Promethium

Image via DC Studios

When Victoria Kord (Susan Sarandon) is providing a monologue about the scientific advancements of KORD Industries, she mentions the company's lucrative operation mining the element known as Promethium. It's an ultra-rare and ultra-powerful alloy that is used in the creation of many of DC's heroes and villains. This includes the makings of the technologically advanced Cyborg and the various gear and weaponry of the deadly Deathstroke.

'Cronos'

Image via October Films

Shortly after Jaime is fired by Victoria Kord, we see Nana Reyes (Adriana Barraza). As she is flipping through the channels, she just so happens to catch a quick scene from the 1992 film Cronos. The feature film debut of Guillermo del Toro, Cronos also happens to follow a struggling man who gets miraculous powers after finding a scarab-like mechanical contraption. That said, the way Cronos ends is far more tragic than the way Blue Beetle concludes.

Bruce Wayne News Story

Image via Warner Bros

When Jaime gets back from his first test drive with the Scarab, he's lying in the living room while he recuperates from the strange experience. The TV in the background features a Spanish newscast that is discussing Gotham's favorite philanthropist, Bruce Wayne, and his new acquisition of a popular dating app.

Superman, Batman, and The Flash

Custom Image by Jefferson Chacon

Speaking of Bruce Wayne, the Gotham-based CEO and his alter-ego also get name-dropped alongside two other Justice League companions. When Jaime is processing his superhero experience, he compares his first flight with Superman's. When Jaime, Uncle Rudy, and Jenny (Bruna Marquezine) enter the Blue Beetle base, Rudy mentions The Flash by name. Finally, when Jaime makes a comparison to Batman, Rudy is quick to voice his opinion by calling The Dark Knight a fascist. All of these imply that the three heroes already exist in James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Universe, which would make sense due to Superman: Legacy and The Brave and the Bold confirmed not to be origin stories.

Classic Blue Beetles

Image via DC Comics

In both the comics and the feature film, Jaime Reyes is not the first person to take on the mantle of Blue Beetle, nor is he the second. The first person to become the Blue Beetle was one Dan Garrett, who in the comics was an archaeologist and scholar who stumbled upon the Scarab and obtained its powers. Uncle Rudy confirms that Dan Garrett exists in the DCCU by mentioning him as the first person who bonded with the Scarab. Rudy also reveals that Garrett was being studied by the second Blue Beetle, Ted Kord, who was once the CEO of KORD Industries. Unlike Dan Garrett and Jaime Reyes, Ted Kord was never able to bond with or access the Scarab, and instead used his own technology know-how and endless financial resources to fight crime as the Blue Beetle. The Blue Beetle base also proudly shows the costumes of Dan Garrett and Ted Kord. Though they're each only mentioned, the mid-credits scene for Blue Beetle indicates we may at least see Ted Kord in the future.

Ted's Inventions (The Power Glove!)

Image by Annamaria Ward

Though Ted Kord may not physically appear in Blue Beetle, his presence is still felt throughout, including his impeccable sense of humor. When Jenny shows the members of the Reyes families the wackier inventions Ted created while serving as the Blue Beetle, Milagro Reyes (Belissa Escobedo) takes a particular liking to a familiar-looking gaming glove that's been upgraded with all sorts of Blue Beetle tech. That glove is none other than The Power Glove - a now-defunct accessory from Nintendo for the NES console.