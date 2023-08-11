The Big Picture Collider, Warner Bros., and IMAX are teaming up to offer an early screening of Blue Beetle, featuring a Q&A with director Angel Manuel Soto.

Blue Beetle is making history as the first-ever Latino superhero to lead a feature film in the new DC Universe. Played by Xolo Maridueña, Jaime Reyes receives ancient alien technology that transforms him into the Blue Beetle, unlike other superheroes who choose to hide their identities.

Don't miss the chance to immerse yourself in the scope and scale of Blue Beetle by watching it in IMAX. Originally planned for HBO Max, this exclusive screening will showcase the world-building efforts of director Soto and the talented cast, establishing Jaime Reyes and his family as a new force in the DC Universe. RSVP now for a chance to win tickets.

Clear your schedules, LA readers, because Collider is bugging out about our next team-up! Along with Warner Bros. and IMAX, we are thrilled for the opportunity to extend an invitation to join us at the theater for an early screening of Blue Beetle, one of this summer’s most exciting superhero events. Not only will you have the chance to see the movie before it opens nationwide, but director Angel Manuel Soto will hang out after the credits roll for an exclusive Q&A with Collider’s Steve Weintraub. Read on for the full details!

After numerous shifts during development, Blue Beetle is hitting the big screens—the biggest, IMAX screens—for Jaime Reyes’ feature film debut. Played by Cobra Kai’s Xolo Maridueña, Reyes marks the first-ever Latino superhero to celebrate a feature film as lead, as well as the first official superhero to be introduced in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new DC Universe. Written by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, Blue Beetle sees Jaime Reyes, one of DC comics’ iterations of the hero, as a young resident of Palmera City, where he is handed an ancient alien technology known as the Scarab. When Jaime returns home, his family, portrayed by Belissa Escobedo, George Lopez, and Elpidia Carrillo, witness his unwitting transformation into the Blue Beetle, unlike most superheroes who make the choice to hide their super alter selves. This mysterious tech makes Jaime its symbiotic host, morphing itself into a bio-armor that grants him superpowers.

Blue Beetle Screening Details

Residents of the LA area, and anyone with the means to get there, Collider and Warner Bros.’ IMAX screening of Blue Beetle will be held on Wednesday, August 16. The showing will begin at 7 pm and will be followed by a Q&A with the director, Soto, so brush up on your Jaime Reyes knowledge and get ready to dig into the newest DCU movie’s behind-the-scenes with us!

Aside from the novelty of Blue Beetle’s first-ever feature introduction and the ensemble cast, including Adriana Barraza, Damián Alcázar, Harvey Guillén, and Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord, Blue Beetle is being shown in IMAX to immerse audiences in the scope and scale of this new DCU adventure. This fact is especially exciting, considering Blue Beetle was originally set to receive a streaming-only release on HBO Max. Come hang out with us at the screening to see the epic world-building from Soto, the cast, and the creatives in bringing Palmera City from page to screen and establishing Jaime Reyes and his family firmly in the ranks among Batman’s Gotham and Superman’s Metropolis.

How to Get Blue Beetle Tickets

To enter for a chance to win tickets, hit this link to provide us with your email address, and be sure to let us know if you’d like to bring a guest with you. RSVP as soon as possible to make sure you get your hands on some tickets because you don’t want to miss out on this one. Again, the screening will begin at 7 pm. We’ll be contacting the winners in the days leading up to August 16, so keep an eye out!